Stowmarket roadworks on schedule as work continues in town centre

Ipswich Street in Stowmarket town centre Picture: MARK LANGFORD Archant

Roadworks on one of Stowmarket’s busiest road are on schedule for completion as repairs pass their halfway stage.

The works, which began on January 7 in Ipswich Street, are due to finish on February 9 - which will allow more works in the town centre to begin.

There were concerns amongst traders that delays in the works could pushing back other scheduled work, which will see gas pipes replaced underneath Station Road West.

Jana Tarling, who own Petite Pancakes in adjoining Market Place expressed her concern with the works.

“The road works will continue to affect businesses here,” she said.

However, with two weeks of works left, gas network operators Cadent, who are carrying out the works, say they are on time.

A spokesman said: “We plan our work carefully in close discussion with local authorities so it can fit in with other work where possible.”

A spokesman for Suffolk Highways added: “The improvements are going well and are on schedule to complete as planned on February 9.

“Following these works, we will be co-ordinating our works with gas services, who are closing Station Road West along with three way temporary traffic signals and a pedestrian crossing.

“We will be upgrading the traffic signals at Market Place and Tavern Street. This all needs to be completed prior to resurfacing Tavern Street and Station Road West which is scheduled to take place in March.”

The first two weeks of works took place overnight during which the road was closed, with two more weeks of daytime works are scheduled.

The road channel and footpath resurfacing close to HSBC has also been completed.

From Monday until the end of the improvements, two lay-bys outside the taxi rank and Domino’s Pizzas will be re-kerbed and the old slabs will be replaced.

Following the works on Ipswich Street, work that first started in November 2018 will continue on Station Road West.

Before Christmas, work caused traffic chaos in the town, with journey times trebling in some cases.

The works, which involved repairs to gas pipes dating back to the 1950s, over-ran because the pipes were much deeper than expected.