E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Mechanic broke man’s jaw outside nightclub in Cardinal Park, Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 18:16 03 September 2020 | UPDATED: 18:16 03 September 2020

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A 20-year-old man who punched a man outside a nightclub in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, causing a double fracture to his jaw has been spared an immediate custodial sentence.

Cameron Broom was at Unit 17 in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, with some friends and told Elijah Ford to go away after seeing him “grinding” against members of his group, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Outside the club Mr Broom saw Ford following him and his friends and after telling him to go away he was approached from behind and punched once in the jaw.

Mr Broom suffered a double fracture to his jaw and some broken teeth and underwent surgery to have screws inserted in his jaw.

Ford, who was 18 at the time of the incident in June 2018, admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm on Mr Broom

Sentencing him, Judge Emma Peters said he he had punched Mr Broom without any justification.

She sentenced Ford, of Peters Meadows, Stowmarket, to nine months detention in a young offenders’ institution suspended for 18 months and ordered him to do 180 hours unpaid work.

You may also want to watch:

She also ordered him to pay £1,200 compensation to Mr Broom.

Phillips Beswick, for Ford, who has no previous convictions, said he had been celebrating qualifying as a mechanic on the night of the attack and had been intoxicated.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Planning hitch puts question mark over plans for Ipswich supermarket

The former B&Q garden centre at the Anglia Retail Park. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

‘Boy racers’ accused of making life a misery for many Martlesham residents

Ros Jones, a member of the Martlesham Parish Council and founder of the Martlesham Traffic Watch group, is campaigning for residents to report antisocial drivers at the retail park. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Son threatened to slash mum’s throat with fruit bowl fragment

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Planning hitch puts question mark over plans for Ipswich supermarket

The former B&Q garden centre at the Anglia Retail Park. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

‘Boy racers’ accused of making life a misery for many Martlesham residents

Ros Jones, a member of the Martlesham Parish Council and founder of the Martlesham Traffic Watch group, is campaigning for residents to report antisocial drivers at the retail park. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Son threatened to slash mum’s throat with fruit bowl fragment

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Two teenagers arrested after threatening delivery driver at knifepoint

Police Stock Images

Human remains found in Sudbury are NOT Corrie’s, says mum

Corrie McKeague, who went missing following a night out in Bury St Edmunds in 2016

Suffolk to get food poverty officer to lead efforts in supporting families

Low income families in Suffolk are having to relying on foodbank parcels like this, which Suffolk County Council's food justice action plan aims to help address. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Mechanic broke man’s jaw outside nightclub in Cardinal Park, Ipswich

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

When Pals was the place to be in Ipswich - Photos from 2002 in Days Gone By

Enjoying a drink at Pals in Ipswich in 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT