Suffolk weight-loss club collect full trolley of foodbank donations

The Tesco and Slimming World team collecting for Stowmarket foodbank. From left to right: Jenny Willings, Helena Campbell, Zia Hull, Jason Perrio, Nicole Beatty and Phil Bell Picture: JASON PERRIO-HUNTER Archant

Suffolk Slimming World members have given back to their community with a trolley full of donations for their foodbank.

The members of Mid Suffolk’s Slimming World club met with staff at Stowmarket Tesco to collect all the food they could for individuals and families in need of food post-Christmas.

The fruits of their labour are a trolley of canned food and hygiene items that can be distributed by the Stowmarket and Area Foodbank.

Established by the New Life Family Church in October 2012, the foodbank support their area with one-day and three-day emergency food parcels.

Slimming World consultant Jason Perrio-Hunter said: “We support our local communities in group every week to live healthier and happier lives.

“After the festive season we wanted to support more of our local communities by asking our members to donate any unwanted goods to support those who need it in the area.

“Being part of the community is something we value at Slimming world so to give back is so important for us all.”