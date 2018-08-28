Rain

Rain

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Suffolk weight-loss club collect full trolley of foodbank donations

PUBLISHED: 09:52 16 January 2019

The Tesco and Slimming World team collecting for Stowmarket foodbank. From left to right: Jenny Willings, Helena Campbell, Zia Hull, Jason Perrio, Nicole Beatty and Phil Bell Picture: JASON PERRIO-HUNTER

The Tesco and Slimming World team collecting for Stowmarket foodbank. From left to right: Jenny Willings, Helena Campbell, Zia Hull, Jason Perrio, Nicole Beatty and Phil Bell Picture: JASON PERRIO-HUNTER

Archant

Suffolk Slimming World members have given back to their community with a trolley full of donations for their foodbank.

The members of Mid Suffolk’s Slimming World club met with staff at Stowmarket Tesco to collect all the food they could for individuals and families in need of food post-Christmas.

The fruits of their labour are a trolley of canned food and hygiene items that can be distributed by the Stowmarket and Area Foodbank.

Established by the New Life Family Church in October 2012, the foodbank support their area with one-day and three-day emergency food parcels.

Slimming World consultant Jason Perrio-Hunter said: “We support our local communities in group every week to live healthier and happier lives.

“After the festive season we wanted to support more of our local communities by asking our members to donate any unwanted goods to support those who need it in the area.

“Being part of the community is something we value at Slimming world so to give back is so important for us all.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Air ambulance lands near Ipswich Town’s stadium after woman is seriously injured in fall from multi-storey car park

Paramedics worked with the police and a land ambulance team after a medical emergency near Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Marks and Spencer set to close one of its Suffolk stores

Marks and Spencer Felixstowe

Woman who fell from car park not in life-threatening condition

Landing on Alderman Road recreation ground, the air ambulance was close to Ipswich Town's Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Man jailed for drunken knife attack on wife

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

It’s the generation game! Baby Jayda makes it five for Ipswich family

Five generations of one family - Great grandmother Debbie Brimble, aged 58, dad Jack Brimble, aged 19, baby Jayda Brimble, grandmother Jo Rundell, aged 38, and great great grandmother Joyce Wells, aged 78. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Shotley Pier design votes could ‘deepen divisions’, warns shareholder

Board members of Save Shotley Pier group. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Report, pictures and results: Suffolk Schools Series B Cross Country Championships at Woodbridge School

The start of the senior girls' race at the Suffolk Schools Series B Cross Country Championships

Huge tailbacks on A14 after multi-vehicle crash

Tailbacks on the A14 westbound Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Big freeze to bring snow and plunging temperatures

Snow falls on the A14 with wintry shot of the Orwell Bridge in the background. Picture: CARL HARLOTT

What does the future hold for the Ipswich players left sat in the stands?

Gwion Edwards and Jon Nolan were both signed by Ipswich Town in the summer. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists