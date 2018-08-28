Partly Cloudy

Man ‘smashed glass over victim’s head’ outside Ipswich pub

PUBLISHED: 13:44 28 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:28 28 December 2018

Otis Rose, 23, was convicted of wounding with intent at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Otis Rose, 23, was convicted of wounding with intent at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

SUFFOLK POLICE

A 23-year-old man has been jailed for eight years after admitting a glass attack outside a pub on Nacton Road.

Otis Rose, of Fressingfield Road in Stradbroke, was convicted of wounding with intent after smashing the glass over the head of his 31-year-old victim.

The assault happened on Friday, October 19 in the car park of the Golden Hind pub, leaving the victim with serious cuts to his face, neck and head.

Both men were taken to hospital for treatment, where Rose made an attempt at escaping custody but was located shortly after.

Rose was jailed for eight years after pleading guilty to wounding with intent at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday, December 20.

He was also convicted of unlawfully escaping from custody and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Detective Inspector Holly Evans said: “Rose’s actions left a man with nasty injuries that needed treatment.

“It is pleasing that he has been imprisoned for a substantial amount of time and reiterates that we are committed to carrying out a full and thorough investigation to ensure those responsible for serious attacks like this one are brought to justice.”

