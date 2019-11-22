30 street lights out of action in Ipswich's Crofts area

Several street lights are out of action in the Crofts area of Ipswich due to a mains cable fault.

Suffolk Highways, which looks after and maintains the county's road and pavement network, Tweeted about the problem at about 9am today (Friday, November 22).

"There are currently up to 30 street lights out in the Crofts area of #Ipswich," it said on Twitter.

"This is due to a mains cable fault, @UKPowerNetworks are working to get this issue resolved as quickly as possible."

UK Power Networks has been contacted for comment.