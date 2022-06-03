Ipswich street parties under way to celebrate the Queen's platinum jubilee

Residents of Brookfield Road in Ipswich celebrated the Jubilee in style with a street party - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Nearly 200 street parties are taking place across Suffolk this bank holiday weekend, celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Many are on Sunday, but today residents of Brookfield Road in Ipswich got into the party spirit.

Residents of Brookfield Road in Ipswich celebrated the Jubilee in style with a street party.

Many were dressed in flag-themed outfits, creating a great atmosphere in the road.

Meanwhile, Mornington Avenue residents have already decorated the street and are ready for Saturday’s celebration.

Residents of Brookfield Road in Ipswich celebrated the Jubilee in style with a street party.

The organisers prepared numerous games and quizzes, as well as BBQ and afternoon tea. The party is starting at 1pm.

Mornington Avenue is ready for the party

The residents will be celebrating the Jubilee with the accompaniment of music from all the years of the Queen's reign.

The Mornington Avenue street party organisers estimate that more than 150 residents will celebrate with them tomorrow.

Residents of Brookfield Road in Ipswich celebrated the Jubilee in style with a street party.

Suffolk County Council approved 148 applications for smaller residential street parties and 37 applications for larger events managed by local authorities that will take place this weekend.