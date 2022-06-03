News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Ipswich street parties under way to celebrate the Queen's platinum jubilee

person

Aleksandra Cupriak

Published: 3:48 PM June 3, 2022
Residents of Brookfield Road in Ipswich celebrated the Jubilee in style with a street party. g Pic

Residents of Brookfield Road in Ipswich celebrated the Jubilee in style with a street party - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Nearly 200 street parties are taking place across Suffolk this bank holiday weekend, celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. 

Many are on Sunday, but today residents of Brookfield Road in Ipswich got into the party spirit.

Residents of Brookfield Road in Ipswich celebrated the Jubilee in style with a street party. Tracy

Residents of Brookfield Road in Ipswich celebrated the Jubilee in style with a street party. Tracy Osman and Milo Mayhew having fun. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Many were dressed in flag-themed outfits, creating a great atmosphere in the road.

Meanwhile, Mornington Avenue residents have already decorated the street and are ready for Saturday’s celebration. 

Residents of Brookfield Road in Ipswich celebrated the Jubilee in style with a street party. Shaun

Residents of Brookfield Road in Ipswich celebrated the Jubilee in style with a street party. Shaun Osman enjoying the party. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The organisers prepared numerous games and quizzes, as well as BBQ and afternoon tea. The party is starting at 1pm.

Mornington Avenue is ready for the party

Mornington Avenue is ready for the party - Credit: Magdalena Hladyszewska

The residents will be celebrating the Jubilee with the accompaniment of music from all the years of the Queen's reign. 

The Mornington Avenue street party organisers estimate that more than 150 residents will celebrate with them tomorrow.

Residents of Brookfield Road in Ipswich celebrated the Jubilee in style with a street party .Ezmae,

Residents of Brookfield Road in Ipswich celebrated the Jubilee in style with a street party. Ezmae, Bradley and Sonny Lloyd. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Most Read

  1. 1 Man, 28, seriously injured in Ipswich town centre stabbing
  2. 2 Postcode guide: What is it like to live in IP1?
  3. 3 Paddling pool at Ipswich park shut due to vandalism
  1. 4 'It was amazing': Superb photos as Red Arrows pass over Suffolk
  2. 5 Street parties, flotilla and concert to mark Queen's Platinum Jubilee
  3. 6 Eight Suffolk streets named People's Postcode Lottery winners
  4. 7 Jailed in May: The Suffolk criminals put behind bars last month
  5. 8 Man arrested in Ipswich on suspicion of murder after fatal stabbing
  6. 9 Can you spot yourself on day one of Suffolk's Jubilee celebrations?
  7. 10 Tyson Fury supports charity football match in memory of Ipswich man

Suffolk County Council approved 148 applications for smaller residential street parties and 37 applications for larger events managed by local authorities that will take place this weekend.

Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Rhys Burroughs, 35, previously of Colchester Road, Ipswich, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Clive Wyard in 2018.

Man pleads guilty to killing of Ipswich grandfather nearly four years ago

Jane Hunt

person
There is currently long delays on the A14 after a three-vehicle crash

Suffolk Live News

Lane blocked on A14 after three-vehicle crash

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
David Waters leaving Ipswich Magistrates Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court

'Crooked' company director must pay £50,000 for crimes

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Residents in Devonshire Road and Gladstone Road in Ipswich want a block to vehicles in Cavendish Street

Residents in rat run streets call for 'roadblock' to stop drivers' shortcut

Dominic Bareham

person