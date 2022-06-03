Ipswich street parties under way to celebrate the Queen's platinum jubilee
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Nearly 200 street parties are taking place across Suffolk this bank holiday weekend, celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
Many are on Sunday, but today residents of Brookfield Road in Ipswich got into the party spirit.
Many were dressed in flag-themed outfits, creating a great atmosphere in the road.
Meanwhile, Mornington Avenue residents have already decorated the street and are ready for Saturday’s celebration.
The organisers prepared numerous games and quizzes, as well as BBQ and afternoon tea. The party is starting at 1pm.
The residents will be celebrating the Jubilee with the accompaniment of music from all the years of the Queen's reign.
The Mornington Avenue street party organisers estimate that more than 150 residents will celebrate with them tomorrow.
Suffolk County Council approved 148 applications for smaller residential street parties and 37 applications for larger events managed by local authorities that will take place this weekend.