Strictly Come Dancing star picks winner at ballroom competition

PUBLISHED: 17:04 17 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:04 17 March 2019

Young dancers impressed the judges at the Battle of the Ballroom competition at Trinity Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Young dancers impressed the judges at the Battle of the Ballroom competition at Trinity Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Dancers of all ages are showing off their skills to a special celebrity judge in a star-studded competition organised by Ipswich School of Dancing.

Strictly dancer Katya Jones was one of the judges Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNStrictly dancer Katya Jones was one of the judges Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Battle of the Ballroom contest features a special celebrity judge, Strictly Come Dancing star Katya Jones, who has travelled to the event at Trinity Park, Ipswich specially to lend her professional expertise.

The competition takes the form of a new concept which saw dancers directly battle it out against each other, trying to impress the judges and the audience, who could also vote for their favourite .

Jones, who won the BBC’s hit dancing competition in 2017 with partner Joe McFadden, said: “I think the Battle of the Ballroom concept is exciting because it allows the public to get involved by voting online. It is really competitive.

“Its really good for kids. They are all so inspired to see someone here from Strictly.

Young dancers impressed the judges at the Battle of the Ballroom competition at Trinity Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNYoung dancers impressed the judges at the Battle of the Ballroom competition at Trinity Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“I used to be a competitor, I’ve won world titles and until Strictly, regular people didn’t know that.

“This type of event is so important to them and for me to be an example to them that you can be a famous dancer is really important.”

When asked how she would use her expertise to judge the competition, Jones said: “Of course I looked out for good footwork and a good technique, but what impresses me the most when I’m judging an event like this is something special that’s their own, or some extra personality.

“I love when people go for it so I look for that type of energy.”

Young dancers impressed the judges at the Battle of the Ballroom competition at Trinity Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNYoung dancers impressed the judges at the Battle of the Ballroom competition at Trinity Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The contest has been organised by Ipswich School of Dancing for the second time in a year. Some of their most talented performers took to the floor to try to impress the judges.

Dancers from three categories, under 12s, 12-16 year olds and adults will battle it out for the crown.

Julie Chevous, who works with the school, said: “Having something like strictly in the dance world is absolutely huge and having a judge from the show is great for the competition.

“It’s great for my daughter to have someone to look up to on strictly. I didn’t really have the chance to do that.

Zhen Chen and Libby Porter from the Ipswich School of Dance Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNZhen Chen and Libby Porter from the Ipswich School of Dance Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“The special aspect to this competition is that the audience could log in on an app and vote for who they think is the best. But the judges picked the final winner.”

