Strong gusts set to shake region early as weather warning for wind extended

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the East of England Picture: KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/PA WIRE Archant

Suffolk and Essex could be blasted by serious gusts a day earlier than expected – as the Met Office has brought its yellow warning for wind forward to tomorrow evening.

It was a blustery weekend in Suffolk and Essex, as winds approaching 60mph brought down trees across East Anglia and forced the QE2 bridge in Dartford to close.

But the worst of the windy weather is not over yet, as forecasters are predicting strong gusts will sweep the region tomorrow – a day earlier than expected.

The worst of the gusts were initially expected to hit East Anglia on Wednesday, but experts are now warning strong northwesterly winds will blast the region from 9pm on Tuesday evening, with possible transport disruption on the cards.

On its website, the Met Office says some bus and train routes may be affected, and delays are likely for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges.

It also warns a short term loss of power and other services is possible, and some coastal communities may be affected by spray or large waves.

Highways England was keeping a close eye on the A14 Orwell Bridge throughout the weekend to see if the wind speeds were high enough to make the crossing a danger.

In Colchester, a large tree came down at Chitts Hill, close to the railway on the way to West Bergholt, completely blocking the road.

And in Basildon, firefighters were called to help after strong winds caused severe damage to the roof and chimneys of three terraced homes. Crews had to set up a cordon around the area as loose objects were falling onto a public footpath.