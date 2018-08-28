Breaking News

Yellow weather warning issued by Met Office

A yellow weather warning has been issued across the East of England Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A yellow weather warning has been issued to the East of England with widespread winds expected to disrupt travel inland.

Suffolk and North Essex could see gusts of 55mph today, with winds likely to get up to 65mph in exposed areas.

Weather forecasters have told residents to expect delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport with the likelihood of closures.

At 10am this morning the Orwell Bridge closed, bringing tailbacks across the A14 near Wherstead.

Short-term power losses should also be expected, according to the Met Office.

Forecasters have warned those living on the coast that there is a small chance of being injured as spray or large waves throw beach material against sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

Ipswich Borough Council has also told residents to take care when walking through the town’s parks and cemeteries during the high winds.

Parks in Ipswich remain open this morning but strong gusts could dislodge branches from trees.

If wind speeds increase significantly, the council say it may close parks where possible.

A council spokesman said: “People’s safety is our top concern and we do advise visitors to our parks and cemeteries to take care.”

The Met Office will keep the yellow weather warning in place until 5pm today.