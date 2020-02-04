Man admits setting fire to Ipswich property

An Ipswich man who set alight a property in the town will be sentenced after a medical report has been prepared on him.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (February 4) for a plea hearing via a prison video link was Stuart Fisk, 44, of Melrose Gardens, Ipswich.

He pleaded guilty to arson being reckless as to whether the life would be endangered by damaging a property owned by Orbit Housing in Melrose Gardens, Ipswich on September 9 last year.

Peter Spary, for Fisk, said his client had paranoid schizophrenia.

Judge David Goodin adjourned the case for two weeks until February 18, when Fisk will either be sentenced or a further medical report ordered.

Fisk was remanded in custody and will appear at the next hearing via a prison video link.