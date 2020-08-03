Man who became abusive after lighting cigarette in Ipswich pub is fined

A 50-year-old man who lit a cigarette inside an Ipswich pub and then became abusive to security staff and police has been fined in court.

Stuart Lambert, of Birkfield Drive, Ipswich, was drinking in Yates bar in Tower Street on March 8, magistrates in Ipswich heard.

Just after 10pm, Lambert lit a cigarette and was asked to leave by security staff at the venue.

Lambert became obstructive, throwing his arms in the air and on removing him from the premises, security noted he was drunk.

Staff closed the door of the pub and Lambert was seen kicking the door, although no damage was caused.

Police were called and Lambert continued to be abusive, swearing at officers and threatening to punch them.

Lambert, who was not represented in court, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly.

He told magistrates he was “embarrassed” by his behaviour under the influence of alcohol.

Lambert was fined £40 and ordered to pay £50 in costs and a £21 victim surcharge.