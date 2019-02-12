Man jailed for fraud after stealing more than £26k from vulnerable 50-year-old through Xbox scam

Crown Court, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

A man from Hadleigh has been jailed after stealing more than £26,000 from vulnerable man in what the investigating officer said was “one of the saddest cases” they had ever dealt with.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stuart Snowling, 22, of Ansell Close, was handed a two year sentence at Ipswich Crown Court today, Friday, February 22 - including one year in custody and one year on licence - after pleading guilty to stealing money from a 50-year-old in the town.

The fraud took place over a three year period, from January 2015 to January 2018.

Snowling had befriended the victim, helping him with his Xbox games and chatting over its online messenger.

Unemployed and low on money, Snowling convinced the victim he needed to pay the X-Box company money to keep him online, and that if it didn’t, he wouldn’t be able to play.

Hundreds of withdrawals were made by the victim over a three year period on the pretence his online X-box service would be cut off.

Snowling had also sold the victim second hand games at hugely inflated prices, knowing the victim did not understand the value of money.

As a result of the fraud, the victim was left without food or toiletries and lost a considerable amount of weight.

Using the victim’s debit card, Snowling also bought many other items including shoes, aftershave, and various clothes including hooded tops, a tracksuit and a jumper.

The thefts only came to light when a support worker for the victim picked up the phone from a man asking for money.

Investigating officer PC Diane Porter said: “The victim was a vulnerable man with various health problems and Snowling exploited the situation to his full advantage by stealing his money from him.

“Although the victim led an independent lifestyle, the X-box was the victim’s only form of entertainment and so had become extremely reliant on the console to keep him occupied.

“Snowling’s action left the victim with no money to buy food which prompted him to lose a considerable amount of weight – he didn’t even have a tea-bag in his house, his cupboards were so bare.

“It is very gratifying to see Snowling convicted and the sentence handed down to him will give him plenty of opportunity to reflect on how his cruel and selfish actions bought a huge misery and distress to the victim.

“In my 26 years as a police officer with Suffolk Constabulary, this has been one of the saddest cases of fraud I have ever dealt with.

“I am so pleased that together with social services we have been able to support our victim and his life is so much better than prior to this fraud. His quality of life has improved and now has on-going support from social services.”