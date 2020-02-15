Student fined for being drunk and disorderly outside nightclub

Unit 17 in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A University of Essex student who became aggressive with police as he tried to get back into an Ipswich nightclub after being thrown out has been fined.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Apppearing at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday, Sugaal Abdi, 29, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly following an incident outside the Unit 17 nightclub around 2.15am on December 8 last year.

Colette Harper, prosecuting, said Abdi was ejected from the Cardinal Park nightclub by security staff after becoming aggressive.

You may also want to watch:

Police officers began speaking to Abdi outside and he tried to push past them to get back into the nightclub.

Officers managed to take Abdi away from the scene to a nearby bench but he once again attempted to get back into the club.

He became aggressive with officers and was arrested. He was also acting aggressively in the back of the police van, Mrs Harper said.

Abdi, who was not represented in court, said he was trying to get back into the nightclub because his friends, who were staying with him, were still in the venue.

Abdi, of Dalgarno Gardens, London, was fined £40 and ordered to pay £105 in costs and a £32 victim surcharge.