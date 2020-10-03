Ipswich student appears in ‘thank you’ video with Harry Kane

Ipswich student Bret Hale has featured in a video with England star Harry Kane Picture: JOHN NICE JOHN NICE

An Ipswich college student has paid his thanks to frontline healthcare heroes in a video featuring England star Harry Kane.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk New College student Bret Hale, 17, featured in the film made by London-based construction company Breyer – who built Leyton Orient’s football stadium.

Former Orient player Kane – now England captain – was asked to take part in the video alongside Ipswich Town fan Bret, whose dad works for the company.

Bret, who hopes to become a football referee after completing his sports course, said he is ‘thrilled’ to have featured in the video and thanked health workers for their efforts.

He added: “Although I didn’t get to meet Harry Kane, it was really cool to be involved and great to support the frontline workers.

“Not many people can say they’ve been in a video with Harry Kane.”

Bret previously raised money by sleeping on the Leyton Orient pitch for World Child Cancer last year.

Lee Mandley, head of sport at the college, said: “It’s great that Bret got the chance to take part in the video with the current England football captain.

“We always encourage our students to get as much experience as they can outside of lessons as by doing so, it can only help them stand out when start their journeys into employment.”