Students who smashed car windows leave private school ‘with immediate effect’

PUBLISHED: 16:58 29 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:58 29 January 2019

Two Framlingham College student have lef tthe school

Two Framlingham College student have lef tthe school "with immediate effect" Pitcure: FRAMLINGHAM COLLEGE

Archant

Two students have stopped attending their private school “with immediate effect” after being caught smashing car windows on CCTV.

Headteacher Paul Taylor took both boys to apologise to the residents whose cars and property they had vandalised in Framlingham Picture: SU ANDERSONHeadteacher Paul Taylor took both boys to apologise to the residents whose cars and property they had vandalised in Framlingham Picture: SU ANDERSON

The pair were seen in Albert Place, Framlingham, by home security cameras about 3am on January 19, when one of the students picked up an object from the street, walked towards a parked Citroen car and threw it at the windscreen.

Framlingham College headteacher Paul Taylor personally accompanied the boys to apologise face-to-face to all four victims for the havoc they wrought, with the boys responsible paying to repair all the damage they caused.

Now Mr Taylor has confirmed the boys are no longer in attendance at one of the country’s top independent schools.

“The students have left the college with immediate effect,” said Mr Taylor.

“It was a horrible incident and as a school we were sad to see that any of our students would behave in this way.

“My first priority was making sure the victims were looked after. We have spoken to the school twice since the incident to explain what was happening and I have to say I’ve been so impressed with the response from our staff and students.”

Residents reported car windscreens being smashed and hanging baskets thrown to the floor on January 19.

One owner took to social media and the boys were identified as students at the college.

The college was quick to respond, issuing a comment on January 19 condemning the behaviour of the boys as “unacceptable” and assuring those in Framlingham that people at the school “take great pride in the strong links with the community”.

Unprompted by staff, other students have been seen in the town picking up litter since the incident.

Suffolk Constabulary was contacted after the damage wrought by the boys came to light.

A police spokesman said at the time they had received two reports of damage to vehicles in Framlingham on the morning of January 19.

It has not been established if the other two victims reported any damage to the police.

