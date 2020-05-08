Suffolk students turn the clock back to celebrate VE Day anniversary
PUBLISHED: 11:30 08 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:30 08 May 2020
Two Suffolk youngsters have been doing their bit to commemorate the 75th anniversary of VE Day.
The Suffolk New College public services students are keen to respectfully reflect on a day that brought peace time back to Europe in 1945.
Hanna Picken from Felixstowe organised a socially distanced disco in her street.
The 19 year old, said, “We are decorating our houses in red, white and blue and have an afternoon tea on our drive – followed by a lockdown disco on our street.”
Morgan Scott Chantry is from Ipswich and he organised a VE Day quiz for his fellow students earlier in the week.
He will also be taking to the kitchen to bake some recipes from the forties to bring a taste of VE Day to the commemorations.
Public services lecturer Martin Memory said, “The togetherness and spirit that the nation showed on that day can be used as a great example of how we can be today.”
