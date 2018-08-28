Heavy Showers

Pet owners camp out with barbecue to lure lost dog back with smell of sausages

PUBLISHED: 16:35 07 December 2018

Mr Norman hoped that the smell of his barbecue would attract Twiglet back to him Picture: MAX NORMAN

Archant

A Suffolk man desperate to find his mother’s lost pet stayed up all night with a barbecue in a bid to lure her home.

Twiglet the dog has been missijng for over two days now Picture: MAX NORMANTwiglet the dog has been missijng for over two days now Picture: MAX NORMAN

Twiglet, a white Jack Russell terrier, went missing while Max Norman was taking her for a walk around Ipswich town centre.

Mr Norman’s mother Cary owns Twiglet and has been described as an “important part of the family”.

His appeals on social media to find the dog yielded a huge response – with people offering to search the area around Stutton and even putting Mr Norman in contact with a group of drone operators who specialise in finding lost dogs.

Mr Norman said: “Me and my dad stayed out most of the night with a BBQ, cooked loads of sausages and had a curry.

“We hoped the smell might attract Twiglet but we had no such luck.

“I’m still optimistic that we can find her, no body has been found and no sightings, I think she just ran off and is hiding somewhere scared.

“Jack Russells are quite resilient, hardy dogs so I think she is okay we just need to get our hands dirty finding her.”

Twiglet was last seen by Mr Norman at 4pm on Tuesday, December 4, on Crepping Hall Lane area of Stutton.

Twiglet is white with tan ears and has a small mark on her back.

Mr Norman has asked for people to approach local gamekeepers in the area and to search the fields near where Twiglet was last seen.

He also has advice for anyone who does spot Twiglet and may approach her.

He said: “We’ve been advised calling or whistling for hiding dogs can spook them so please don’t.

“We don’t know what state Twiglet will be in if found.

“She’s a very resilient terrier but is 15, she may be having the time of her life, or may be totally terrified, or aggressive, so approach with caution if you find her.”

If you do see Twiglet, call Ms Norman on 07855 407558.

Wedding ring and necklace stolen in Ipswich burglary

16:34 Michael Steward
The burglary happened at a home in Dale Hall Lane, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A wedding ring and diamond necklace have been stolen from a house in Ipswich following a burglary.

Video WATCH: Fireball engulfs lorry after A14 crash

16:11 Jake Foxford
A14 lorry fire Picture: PAUL DAVEY

This was the blaze on the A14 near Bury St Edmunds this afternoon after a lorry was caught fire.

Video Grandmother sheds six stone after health scare

16:11 Megan Aldous
Lorraine had a health scare which led her to make the decision that she needed to lose weight Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A woman who suffered a seizure in her sleep was left mortified when paramedics found her naked - and has now dropped five dress sizes in a bid to live a healthier lifestyle.

Updated Region’s ambulance trust handed £18m to increase capacity

16:06 Geraldine Scott
Tony Peck, Logistics Supervisor, checks the vehicles at EEAST�s Ipswich station. Photo: EEAST

A cash injection has been given to the region’s ambulance service as part of £1bn of funding announced by the government.

Pop up markets, prizes, free Prosecco and ‘we’ll even pay your parking ticket’ - how retailers are trying to persuade us to ditch the internet and come to their stores this Christmas

16:00 Jessica Hill
Shoppers learn about Debenhams free parking

With retail in the doldrums, stores are going the extra mile to get shoppers through their doors this festive season.

Tavis murder trial adjourned until Monday

15:51 Jane Hunt
Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

The trial of six defendants accused of murdering Ipswich teenager Tavis-Spencer-Aitkens has been adjourned until Monday.

Man arrested after burglary at Manning’s

15:19 Megan Aldous
Mannings Amusments in Felixstowe. Picture: ARCHANT

Police have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of burglary at Manning’s Amusement Park in Felixstowe.

Join In Santa Paws 2018 -Is your pet the cutest in Ipswich this Christmas?

13:14 Suzanne Day
Will you be dressing up your pet this Christmas? Picture: ABBI LAWRENCE

Whether it’s your puppy dressed in a Santa outfit, or your cat wearing a Christmassy collar, we want to see your pictures.

‘It’s haunting me’ – Family lose everything in house fire just before Christmas

11 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
Ella and Andrew Colleran with their two children - the family lost everything when a fire ripped through their home Picture: ELLA COLLERAN

A mum-of-two has said she is finding it hard to sleep after her families possessions were destroyed in a house fire.

CCG calls for people to share their medical records

38 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
Have you agreed to have your records shared Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Health officials are calling for more people to share their medical history as they say it could help in medical emergencies.

