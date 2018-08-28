Pet owners camp out with barbecue to lure lost dog back with smell of sausages

Mr Norman hoped that the smell of his barbecue would attract Twiglet back to him Picture: MAX NORMAN Archant

A Suffolk man desperate to find his mother’s lost pet stayed up all night with a barbecue in a bid to lure her home.

Twiglet, a white Jack Russell terrier, went missing while Max Norman was taking her for a walk around Ipswich town centre.

Mr Norman’s mother Cary owns Twiglet and has been described as an “important part of the family”.

His appeals on social media to find the dog yielded a huge response – with people offering to search the area around Stutton and even putting Mr Norman in contact with a group of drone operators who specialise in finding lost dogs.

Mr Norman said: “Me and my dad stayed out most of the night with a BBQ, cooked loads of sausages and had a curry.

“We hoped the smell might attract Twiglet but we had no such luck.

“I’m still optimistic that we can find her, no body has been found and no sightings, I think she just ran off and is hiding somewhere scared.

“Jack Russells are quite resilient, hardy dogs so I think she is okay we just need to get our hands dirty finding her.”

Twiglet was last seen by Mr Norman at 4pm on Tuesday, December 4, on Crepping Hall Lane area of Stutton.

Twiglet is white with tan ears and has a small mark on her back.

Mr Norman has asked for people to approach local gamekeepers in the area and to search the fields near where Twiglet was last seen.

He also has advice for anyone who does spot Twiglet and may approach her.

He said: “We’ve been advised calling or whistling for hiding dogs can spook them so please don’t.

“We don’t know what state Twiglet will be in if found.

“She’s a very resilient terrier but is 15, she may be having the time of her life, or may be totally terrified, or aggressive, so approach with caution if you find her.”

If you do see Twiglet, call Ms Norman on 07855 407558.