E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Nostalgia: Diving deep into 1979 at Crown Pools for the sub aqua class

PUBLISHED: 14:30 27 December 2019

Someone had a great time underwater using the sub aqua equipment at Crown Pools Picture: ARCHANT

Someone had a great time underwater using the sub aqua equipment at Crown Pools Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Divers explored the bottom of an Ipswich swimming pool as they learned how to use sub aqua equipment.

Do you remember the sub aqua sessions at Crown Pools in Ipswich? Picture: ARCHANTDo you remember the sub aqua sessions at Crown Pools in Ipswich? Picture: ARCHANT

The sub aqua class was held at Crown Pools in Crown Street back in 1979 - giving people of all ages a safe environment to learn new skills and prepare for their holiday adventures.

A pair exploring the pool in their masks and oxygen tanks Picture: ARCHANTA pair exploring the pool in their masks and oxygen tanks Picture: ARCHANT

You may also want to watch:

The enthusiasts were able to put on their masks and try out aqualungs and get to grips with life below the water's surface guided by instructors.

People preparing to take the plunge in Crown Pools Picture: ARCHANTPeople preparing to take the plunge in Crown Pools Picture: ARCHANT

People appeared to be having a great time, as they explored the pool together using their oxygen tanks and masks.

Groups of people try out the aqua lungs in Crown Pools Picture: ARCHANTGroups of people try out the aqua lungs in Crown Pools Picture: ARCHANT

One youngster used a waterproof pen and paper to write a note at the bottom of the pool, while underwater hand signals were practised between the group members.

Two of the divers feel their way round the bottom of the pool Picture: ARCHANTTwo of the divers feel their way round the bottom of the pool Picture: ARCHANT

Do you rememember the sub aqua classes at Crown Pools in Ipswich - did you take part? To share your memories, email imagecurators@archant.co.uk

Most Read

Biker in hospital with suspected broken leg after Ipswich crash

Felixstowe Road is closed in both directions due to a crash between a motorcycle and car. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Son takes on challenge of steering transport and logistic business built up by late father

Olly Magnus, who heads up family logistics firm Magnus Group Picture: SWALLOW MARKETING

Shock as goldfish discovered abandoned at Ipswich park

A number of goldfish have been found abandoned at Stonelodge Park in Ipswich Picture: OWEN HINES

Did you see this mysterious object in the sky on Christmas Day?

The 'mystery' UFO spotted over the skies of Suffolk on Christmas Day Picture: JULIE WELLS

Teenagers arrested following reports of anti-social behaviour in Ipswich

Garrick Way in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Most Read

Biker in hospital with suspected broken leg after Ipswich crash

Felixstowe Road is closed in both directions due to a crash between a motorcycle and car. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Son takes on challenge of steering transport and logistic business built up by late father

Olly Magnus, who heads up family logistics firm Magnus Group Picture: SWALLOW MARKETING

Shock as goldfish discovered abandoned at Ipswich park

A number of goldfish have been found abandoned at Stonelodge Park in Ipswich Picture: OWEN HINES

Did you see this mysterious object in the sky on Christmas Day?

The 'mystery' UFO spotted over the skies of Suffolk on Christmas Day Picture: JULIE WELLS

Teenagers arrested following reports of anti-social behaviour in Ipswich

Garrick Way in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘It was a big lift for us’ – Chenery after Bury’s 2-1 win over Soham

Celebrations as Bury Town players share their jubiliation with home fans after taking a 1-0 lead against Soham Town Rangers. Picture: CARL MARSTON

£6,000 of restaurant meals stolen in ‘dine and dash’ cases

Brendan Padfield, owner of the Unruly Pig at Bromeswell. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Nearly 200,000 drivers caught speeding across Suffolk, Essex and Norfolk

Nearly 200,000 drivers were caught speeding in Suffolk, Norfolk and Essex in 2018-19 Picture: ARCHANT

Nostalgia: Diving deep into 1979 at Crown Pools for the sub aqua class

Someone had a great time underwater using the sub aqua equipment at Crown Pools Picture: ARCHANT

Kings of Anglia BONUS: Dissecting Lambert’s bizarre post-match comments and a disappointing Boxing Day

Paul Lambert's post-match comments following Ipswich Town's 0-0 draw with Gillingham caused a stir. Picture: STEVE WALLER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists