Nostalgia: Diving deep into 1979 at Crown Pools for the sub aqua class
PUBLISHED: 14:30 27 December 2019
Archant
Divers explored the bottom of an Ipswich swimming pool as they learned how to use sub aqua equipment.
The sub aqua class was held at Crown Pools in Crown Street back in 1979 - giving people of all ages a safe environment to learn new skills and prepare for their holiday adventures.
You may also want to watch:
The enthusiasts were able to put on their masks and try out aqualungs and get to grips with life below the water's surface guided by instructors.
People appeared to be having a great time, as they explored the pool together using their oxygen tanks and masks.
One youngster used a waterproof pen and paper to write a note at the bottom of the pool, while underwater hand signals were practised between the group members.
Do you rememember the sub aqua classes at Crown Pools in Ipswich - did you take part? To share your memories, email imagecurators@archant.co.uk