Nostalgia: Diving deep into 1979 at Crown Pools for the sub aqua class

Someone had a great time underwater using the sub aqua equipment at Crown Pools Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Divers explored the bottom of an Ipswich swimming pool as they learned how to use sub aqua equipment.

Do you remember the sub aqua sessions at Crown Pools in Ipswich? Picture: ARCHANT Do you remember the sub aqua sessions at Crown Pools in Ipswich? Picture: ARCHANT

The sub aqua class was held at Crown Pools in Crown Street back in 1979 - giving people of all ages a safe environment to learn new skills and prepare for their holiday adventures.

A pair exploring the pool in their masks and oxygen tanks Picture: ARCHANT A pair exploring the pool in their masks and oxygen tanks Picture: ARCHANT

The enthusiasts were able to put on their masks and try out aqualungs and get to grips with life below the water's surface guided by instructors.

People preparing to take the plunge in Crown Pools Picture: ARCHANT People preparing to take the plunge in Crown Pools Picture: ARCHANT

People appeared to be having a great time, as they explored the pool together using their oxygen tanks and masks.

Groups of people try out the aqua lungs in Crown Pools Picture: ARCHANT Groups of people try out the aqua lungs in Crown Pools Picture: ARCHANT

One youngster used a waterproof pen and paper to write a note at the bottom of the pool, while underwater hand signals were practised between the group members.

Two of the divers feel their way round the bottom of the pool Picture: ARCHANT Two of the divers feel their way round the bottom of the pool Picture: ARCHANT

Do you rememember the sub aqua classes at Crown Pools in Ipswich - did you take part? To share your memories, email imagecurators@archant.co.uk