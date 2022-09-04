Successful tenth year for One Big Multicultural Festival

Gallery

Thousands of people from across the East of England descended on Ipswich for the tenth annual multicultural festival this weekend.

One Big Multicultural Festival returned to Alexandra Park after a two-year absence on Sunday afternoon.

The event brings together the different communities of Ipswich and Suffolk to celebrate cultural diversity through music, dance, food and sports.

Some prominent performers were in attendance this year, including Viramundo who are widely regarded as the UK and Europe's longest-established Brazilian/Latin band.

Joining Viramundo were the internationally acclaimed band Kasai Masai, who say their music "mixes the traditional sound of the equatorial African village with a distinctive urban edge."

For those who like sport, the festival boasted five-a-side football, wrestling sport Kabaddi and Carrom, a traditional Asian game similar to pool but played with your fingers.

The multicultural event also had a range of food stands, celebrating the cultural diversity of Ipswich and Suffolk.

