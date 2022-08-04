Success for Suffolk at Commonwealth Games

A multitude of success stories for Suffolk have emerged from the 2022 Commonwealth Games. - Credit: PA/Archant/Team England

A multitude of success stories for Suffolk have emerged from the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The competition draws to a close on August 8 and has seen a host of Suffolk athletes compete on the international stage.

Ipswich-born Hannah Martin, 27, is part of England's women's hockey team and scored the side's second goal to complete their third win of 3-1 against India.

Previously, Hannah secured a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics where the Team GB women's hockey side beat India 4-3.

Her team's next Commonwealth Games match is against Wales on Thursday where she will be facing fellow Suffolk player Rebecca Daniel, 21, who hails from Gazeley.

England's Hannah Martin celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre on day seven of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. - Credit: PA

The England women's hockey team now has nine points from three games after they beat Ghana 12-0 and secured a narrow victory of 1-0 against Canada.

Joining Hannah as a fellow competitor from Ipswich is Lucy Turmel who went to Debenham High School in Stowmarket.

Lucy Turmel, from Ipswich, is representing Team England at the Commonwealth Games - Credit: Team England

Though the 22-year-old squash player lost out at the quarter final stage to New Zealand competitor Joelle King, she was previously ranked as 52nd in the world in 2019.

She is back in action in the doubles with singles gold medal winner Georgine Kennedy.

Grundisburgh Paralympian Hetty Bartlett, 31, was also called up to represent England at her first Commonwealth Games.

She usually competes in the long jump but, as this sport was taken out to accommodate more wheelchair sports, switched to the 100m sprint.

England's Hetty Bartlett after competing in the Women's T37/38 100m Final at Alexander Stadium on day five of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. - Credit: PA

Hetty came sixth in the women's para 100m sprint final, in a close race with just 1.05 seconds between first and last place.

Beccles para-swimmer Jordan Catchpole, 22, MBE came fourth with a time of 1:56.37 in the men's 200m freestyle on Wednesday.

The swimming talent became the first person to be granted the freedom of Beccles in half a century after winning gold in the 4x100m Mixed Relay at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Paralympian swimmer Jordan Catchpole, 21, from Beccles, with his gold medal for the mixed 4X100m freestyle relay at the Tokyo 2020 games - Credit: Denise Bradley

He was also one of the youngest people to be made an MBE in the 2022 New Year's honours list for services to swimming.

East Bergholt-based Zoe Newson, 30, is competing in the Para powerlifting on Thursday, August 2, in her second Commonwealth Games, having achieved a bronze medal in 2018.

Previously, she's won Paralympic bronze medals from the 2012 games in London and 2016 games in Rio.

25-year-old race walker Callum Wilkinson currently lives in Ireland and is originally from Moulton, Suffolk.

25-year-old race walker Callum Wilkinson currently lives in Ireland and is originally from Moulton, Suffolk. - Credit: Phil Morley

He achieved seventh place in his second Commonwealth Games, having crossed the line in tenth position at the 2020 Olympic Games.