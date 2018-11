Emergency crews called to sudden death in Ipswich

Emergency crews have atrtended a sudden death in Franciscan Way in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Emergency services have been called to Franciscan Way in Ipswich after a sudden death in the area.

A police car, an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle attended the incident close to St Francis Tower in the centre of town at around 6pm today, Sunday, November 25.

A police spokesman said the death is not being treated as suspicious and that there is no need for the wider public to be concerned.