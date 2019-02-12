Ipswich tower block death ‘not being treated as suspicious’
PUBLISHED: 14:55 20 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:55 20 February 2019
Archant
The sudden death of a person at an Ipswich tower block is not believed to be suspicious, police have confirmed.
Police and paramedics at St Francis Tower Picture: ARCHANT
Officers were called to St Francis Tower in the centre of Ipswich about 2.30pm on Tuesday, February 19 to reports of a sudden death in the building.
One resident, who lives on the sixth floor of the building and wished to remain anonymous, said: “I’m really shocked to hear that someone has been found in such circumstances.
“There are a lot of people in this building of varying ages and backgrounds. It’s dreadfully sad that anyone would have to pass like this.”
The East of England Ambulance Service were also in attendance.
Details of the person who has died have not yet been confirmed.
