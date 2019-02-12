Ipswich tower block death ‘not being treated as suspicious’

The sudden death was reported at St Francis Tower in the centre of Ipswich Picture: PAUL GEATER Archant

The sudden death of a person at an Ipswich tower block is not believed to be suspicious, police have confirmed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police and paramedics at St Francis Tower Picture: ARCHANT Police and paramedics at St Francis Tower Picture: ARCHANT

Officers were called to St Francis Tower in the centre of Ipswich about 2.30pm on Tuesday, February 19 to reports of a sudden death in the building.

One resident, who lives on the sixth floor of the building and wished to remain anonymous, said: “I’m really shocked to hear that someone has been found in such circumstances.

“There are a lot of people in this building of varying ages and backgrounds. It’s dreadfully sad that anyone would have to pass like this.”

The East of England Ambulance Service were also in attendance.

Details of the person who has died have not yet been confirmed.