Sudden death at Ipswich tower block

PUBLISHED: 16:09 19 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:12 19 February 2019

Police and paramedics at St Francis Tower. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A person has suddenly died at St Francis Tower, police have confirmed.

The emergency services vehicles are currently parked over the pavement outside the building as paramedics and officers work inside a the scene of the incident Picture: PAUL GEATERThe emergency services vehicles are currently parked over the pavement outside the building as paramedics and officers work inside a the scene of the incident Picture: PAUL GEATER

Officers were called to the tower in the centre of Ipswich about 2.30pm to reports of a sudden death in the building.

Two police cars are currently parked outside the building and traffic is able to move freely outside the tower.

Officers are still in attendance at the scene.

One resident, who lives on the sixth floor of the building and wished to remain anonymous, said: “I’m really shocked to hear that someone has been found in such circumstances.

Suffolk Constabulary were called to reports of a sudden death at St Francis Tower in the centre of Ipswich at about 2.30pm Picture: PAUL GEATERSuffolk Constabulary were called to reports of a sudden death at St Francis Tower in the centre of Ipswich at about 2.30pm Picture: PAUL GEATER

“There are a lot of people in this building of varying ages and backgrounds. It’s dreadfully sad that anyone would have to pass like this.”

The East of England Ambulance Service is also at St Francis Tower.

Details of the person who has died have not yet been confirmed.

