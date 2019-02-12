Sudden death at Ipswich tower block

Police and paramedics at St Francis Tower. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A person has suddenly died at St Francis Tower, police have confirmed.

Officers were called to the tower in the centre of Ipswich about 2.30pm to reports of a sudden death in the building.

Two police cars are currently parked outside the building and traffic is able to move freely outside the tower.

Officers are still in attendance at the scene.

One resident, who lives on the sixth floor of the building and wished to remain anonymous, said: “I’m really shocked to hear that someone has been found in such circumstances.

“There are a lot of people in this building of varying ages and backgrounds. It’s dreadfully sad that anyone would have to pass like this.”

The East of England Ambulance Service is also at St Francis Tower.

Details of the person who has died have not yet been confirmed.