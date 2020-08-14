E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Police called to sudden death in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 13:35 14 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:35 14 August 2020

A number of police vehicles and an ambulance attended the scene in Wherstead Road. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Six police cars, a forensics van and ambulance are attending an address in Ipswich after a sudden death this morning.

Suffolk police were called at 11.31am today, Friday August 14, to reports of a sudden death of a woman at an address in Wherstead Road.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.

The next of kin have been informed.

