Police called to sudden death in Ipswich

A number of police vehicles and an ambulance attended the scene in Wherstead Road. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Six police cars, a forensics van and ambulance are attending an address in Ipswich after a sudden death this morning.

Suffolk police were called at 11.31am today, Friday August 14, to reports of a sudden death of a woman at an address in Wherstead Road.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.

The next of kin have been informed.