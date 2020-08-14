Police called to sudden death in Ipswich
PUBLISHED: 13:35 14 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:35 14 August 2020
Archant
Six police cars, a forensics van and ambulance are attending an address in Ipswich after a sudden death this morning.
Suffolk police were called at 11.31am today, Friday August 14, to reports of a sudden death of a woman at an address in Wherstead Road.
The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.
The next of kin have been informed.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.