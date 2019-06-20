Suffolk Day 2019: How you can celebrate the big weekender in style across the county

Children at St Matthews Primary School in Ipswich are joining the Suffolk Day celebrations Picture: ADAM HOWLETT Archant

There will be plenty to do in the county to celebrate Suffolk Day - as scores of events pop up across the county.

Here's a run down of some of the highlights in the Ipswich area:

Suffolk Day Launch

This year's celebrations will start in Felixstowe, with Mark Murphy broadcasting his BBC Radio Suffolk show live from outside the Town Hall. The mayor will read the Suffolk Day Proclamation with fellow dignitaries.

The children have been learning all about the Suffolk Trinity - the Suffolk Punch, Red Poll Cattle and the Black Faced Sheep, the Picture: ADAM HOWLETT The children have been learning all about the Suffolk Trinity - the Suffolk Punch, Red Poll Cattle and the Black Faced Sheep, the Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

When: 7am Friday, June 21 at Felixstowe Town Hall, Undercliff Road West, Felixstowe IP11 2AG

Summer Solstice sunrise on the Orwell Lady

What better way could there be to start the longest day of the year by watching the sunrise over the River Orwell?

When: Early morning Friday, June 21 outside Cult Cafe, 5 University Avenue, Ipswich IP3 0FS.

Market at Easton Farm Park

In addition to rides and animals of all shapes and sizes, visitors will be able to sample the goods of local growers, food producers, artists and creators in celebration of Suffolk's talents.

When: 10.30am Friday, June 21 at Easton Farm Park, Pound Corner, Easton IP13 0EQ.

Family fun at Suffolk Food Hall

Suffolk Food Hall, in Wherstead, will have seven animals of Suffolk for families to meet as well as a range of food tasting from some of Suffolk's top food producers.

When: 10am-5pm Friday, June 21.

Tour of Martlesham Heath Control Tower Museum

Visitors can enjoy a free guided tour of the former base of aviation legend Douglas Bader and allied forces, with the control tower museum open following the tour.

When: 10.30am Sunday, June 23 at Martlesham Heath Control Tower Museum IP3 3UZ.

Ipswich Jazz Festival

In celebration of the 100th anniversary of the first jazz band touring the UK, the fourth annual festival will take place across the town.

When: Across the weekend throughout Ipswich

Suffolk Pride LGBTQ+ Parade

As part of the wider Suffolk Pride, the one-day parade will see live music and entertainment light up Ipswich Waterfront, with food and drink stalls also planned.

When: 12pm Saturday, June 22 at Ipswich Waterfront.

Hedgehog Fun Day

A day of workshops and talks with the opportunity to meet members of the Suffolk Prickles team who offer support to poorly garden hedgehogs.

When: Saturday, June 22 at St Margaret's Church Centre, 22 Bolton Lane, Ipswich IP4 2BT.

Orwell Challenge

Run by Ipswich East Rotary Club, the challenge includes a walk, half-marathon and marathon on a picturesque route along Suffolk's most famous river.

When: 7am Sunday, June 23 at Ipswich Gymnastics Centre, Ipswich IP3 0SP.

World record tea party attempt

In an attempt to get Suffolk in the Guinness Book of Records, Greshams will be holding a bumper-packed afternoon tea including live music.

When: 12pm Sunday, June 23 at Greshams, Tuddenham Road, Ipswich IP4 3QJ.

Suffolk Remembers

Organised by St Elizabeth Hospice, 5,000 candles will light up Felixstowe seafront in memory of passed loved ones and pets, spelling out the words "Suffolk Remembers".

When: Saturday, June 23 at Felixstowe seafront.

Felixstowe town councillors afternoon tea

Join Felixstowe's town councillors for an afternoon of free teas and cakes at Felixstowe Town Hall.

When: 2pm Friday, June 21 at Felixstowe Town Hall, Undercliff Road West, Felixstowe IP11 2AG.

Felixstowe in Flower

Running since 1985, the annual public flower show will be launched on Suffolk Day.

When: 10am Friday, June 21 at The Triangle, Hamilton Road, Felixstowe.

Company It's a Knock Out!

Companies from across Suffolk will take part in an It's a Knock Out! challenge in honour of Suffolk and the legendary TV show.

When: 12pm Friday, June 21 at Greshams, Tuddenham Road, Ipswich IP4 3QJ.