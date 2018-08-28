Heavy traffic following A12 car and lorry collision
PUBLISHED: 15:51 18 January 2019
Archant
A collision between a car and a lorry on the A12 is causing tailbacks as Suffolk police clear the scene.
Officers were called around 1.15pm to reports of a crash involving a Ford Focus and a lorry on the northbound carriageway of the A12, just before the Copdock Interchange.
There are no reports of injuries as a result of the collision at the moment.
One lane of the road is blocked and police are in attendance to keep traffic flowing.
It is not clear at this time if the vehicles have been moved from the road or if recovery vehicles are required to move the car or lorry.
Heavy traffic has built up behind the incident to the London Road exit at junction 32B.
Comments have been disabled on this article.