Two vehicles break down on A14 near Ipswich and Claydon

Two breakdowns added to the usual morning congestion on the A14 Picture: GETTY/ISTOCKPHOTO Marcos Assis¬Æ 2018

Motorists faced slow traffic on the westbound carriageway of the A14 following two breakdowns this morning.

The first vehicle broke down on the bridge over the Claydon roundabout at about 8.10am.

Five minutes later, a vehicle broke down just after the on-slip from the A12 at Copdock.

Traffic entering the A14 from the A12 had already been slowed due to rush hour congestion.