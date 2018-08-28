Sixth formers in the frame as Suffolk Show launches new art contest

Visitors browsing the art pavilion at the 2018 Suffolk Show Picture: SUFFOLK AGRICULTURAL ASSOCIATION Suffolk Agricultural Association

A new competition at the 2019 Suffolk Show is set to enable budding artists from across the county to showcase their work.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

With the art pavilion and exhibition already a popular attraction, and visitors flocking to pick up an original piece of art from home-grown talent, the organisation behind the show, Suffolk Agricultural Association (SAA), has decided to open it up with a contest featuring the work of talented youngsters.

Next year, A-level Art students will be able to showcase - and sell - their artwork to show-goers. Artwork must be original but can be in any form, including paintings, sculpture, photography and mixed media.

Students must register their interest by Friday, December 14, with artwork judging process taking place on the week starting Monday, January 28. Judges will then select a maximum of two pieces per student to display in the art pavilion at the Suffolk Show where it will be available to purchase by show visitors.

Helen Fomenko, show and education projects lead at the SAA, said: “We are very excited to launch this art competition to A-level art students in Suffolk. We know there are some incredibly talented budding artists around the county and we hope this competition will help provide some experience of preparing for a public art exhibition as well as understanding the commercial aspects of selling their artwork.”

The competition is part of the SAA’s annual education programme, which also includes the School Show Garden Competition, Suffolk Farming School of the Year competition and Tractors in Schools.

Chief executive Phillip Ainsworth said: “As a charity, the Suffolk Agricultural Association is committed to encouraging interactive learning, supporting agricultural careers and celebrating the unique aspects of the county both through the education programme and the Suffolk Show. It is wonderful to see these objectives brought together through this competition.”

The SAA, which is a charity, aims to be ‘a force for good to encourage and facilitate positive engagement between the public and those working in food, farming and the countryside’. It fosters this through the Suffolk Show as well as a series of education programmes aimed at young people in schools and colleges.