'How lazy can people be?' – fury as dog mess bag found on park BBQ
- Credit: Archant
A resident is getting increasingly fed up with the amount of dog poo spoiling nature in and around Ipswich.
Lesley Mortimer recently discovered dog mess, which had been put in a bag, at an outdoor barbecue while walking at Alton Water.
She said: "How lazy can people be? The outdoor barbecue is a nice idea for people to use.
"I and my family walk a lot and we are always seeing dog poo lying about.
"If you have a dog, clear it up."
You may also want to watch:
It is an offence under the Dogs Fouling of Land Act 1996 not to clear up after your dog.
According to Babergh District Council, on-the-spot Fixed Penalty Notices of £50 can be issued. If it goes to court, it could lead to a fine of up to £1,000.
Most Read
- 1 Mapped: The 49 Suffolk postcodes with almost no Covid cases
- 2 Bold vision 'commits to many more people living centrally' in Ipswich
- 3 Driver's tips on how women can stay safe in taxis
- 4 Meet the Ipswich postman reuniting families with long-lost war medals
- 5 County lines drug dealer 'paid no regard' to harm he was causing
- 6 Red Nose Day memories - are you in these fun fundraising photos?
- 7 Delays on A12 after car ends up in ditch
- 8 Dog owners scared to walk pets during day, survey reveals
- 9 Seal dies on Felixstowe beach
Anglian Water asks people walking in Alton Water with dogs to keep them on the lead at all time, bag and dispose of their waste responsibly and not let them in the water.