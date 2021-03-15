'How lazy can people be?' – fury as dog mess bag found on park BBQ

Published: 3:13 PM March 15, 2021

A resident is getting increasingly fed up with the amount of dog poo spoiling nature in and around Ipswich.

Lesley Mortimer recently discovered dog mess, which had been put in a bag, at an outdoor barbecue while walking at Alton Water.

She said: "How lazy can people be? The outdoor barbecue is a nice idea for people to use.

This was found at Alton Water near Ipswich. - Credit: Lesley Mortimer

"I and my family walk a lot and we are always seeing dog poo lying about.

"If you have a dog, clear it up."

It is an offence under the Dogs Fouling of Land Act 1996 not to clear up after your dog.

According to Babergh District Council, on-the-spot Fixed Penalty Notices of £50 can be issued. If it goes to court, it could lead to a fine of up to £1,000.

Anglian Water asks people walking in Alton Water with dogs to keep them on the lead at all time, bag and dispose of their waste responsibly and not let them in the water.