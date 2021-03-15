News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Ipswich Star > News

'How lazy can people be?' – fury as dog mess bag found on park BBQ

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 3:13 PM March 15, 2021   
The body of a man has been pulled from the reservoir at Alton Water, police have confirmed. Picture

Alton Water near Ipswich - Credit: Archant

A resident is getting increasingly fed up with the amount of dog poo spoiling nature in and around Ipswich. 

Lesley Mortimer recently discovered dog mess, which had been put in a bag, at an outdoor barbecue while walking at Alton Water. 

She said: "How lazy can people be? The outdoor barbecue is a nice idea for people to use.

This was found at Alton Water near Ipswich. 

This was found at Alton Water near Ipswich. - Credit: Lesley Mortimer

"I and my family walk a lot and we are always seeing dog poo lying about.

"If you have a dog, clear it up."

You may also want to watch:

It is an offence under the Dogs Fouling of Land Act 1996 not to clear up after your dog.

According to Babergh District Council, on-the-spot Fixed Penalty Notices of £50 can be issued. If it goes to court, it could lead to a fine of up to £1,000.

Most Read

  1. 1 Mapped: The 49 Suffolk postcodes with almost no Covid cases
  2. 2 Bold vision 'commits to many more people living centrally' in Ipswich
  3. 3 Driver's tips on how women can stay safe in taxis
  1. 4 Meet the Ipswich postman reuniting families with long-lost war medals
  2. 5 County lines drug dealer 'paid no regard' to harm he was causing
  3. 6 Red Nose Day memories - are you in these fun fundraising photos?
  4. 7 Delays on A12 after car ends up in ditch
  5. 8 Dog owners scared to walk pets during day, survey reveals
  6. 9 Seal dies on Felixstowe beach

Anglian Water asks people walking in Alton Water with dogs to keep them on the lead at all time, bag and dispose of their waste responsibly and not let them in the water. 

Environment News
Ipswich News
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Four wards at Ipwich Hospital are now closed to new admissions due to a coronavirus outbreak Pictur

Changes to parking system at Ipswich Hospital

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
An artist impression of what the new retail park at Boss Hall could look like. Picture: DAVID CLARKE

Work set to start on new Ipswich retail park after plans given green light

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Contractors working on the 14-week project to bring down Anzani House at Felixstowe Picture: RICHARD

Suffolk landmark's demolition to feature on TV's Scrap Kings

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
The police cordon at the scene of the incident in Bell Lane, near the junction Foxhall Road, in Kesg

Woman admits causing death of motorcyclist by careless driving

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus