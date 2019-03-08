Storms strike Suffolk and Essex - but hotter weather could be on the horizon

Lightning hits Hadleigh Picture: PETER CUTTS PETER-CUTTS

Suffolk was hit by thunderstorms last night - but scorching weather could be just around the corner.

The Met Office had issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms yesterday alerting people to the chance of lightning, heavy rain, flooding and strong winds last night and into this morning.

However, it appears the night's rainstorms will move aside for drier weather - with temperatures becoming milder during the week.

Temperatures are set to remain around 24C today, Tuesday, June 24, dropping to around 21C on Wednesday.

But forecasters predict a particularly hot spell over the weekend, with the mercury set to hit 27C or 28C on Saturday.

This will mean Suffolk will be hotter than such holiday destinations as Tenerife and the Canary Islands and will reach temperatures as high as Lisbon, the Portuguese capital.

As a result of the recent storms, Suffolk police have issued the following advice on driving in bad weather:

-Increase your distance behind other vehicles. Make sure that there is enough room between your car and the vehicle in front to allow you to stop suddenly if you need to.

-Make sure all your car lights are working and you have no failed bulbs.

-Make sure you are aware of what is happening around you. Check your speedometer, rear vision, and side mirrors frequently and look well ahead to try to anticipate problems before they confront you.

-Make sure you have sufficient fuel for your journey. Keep the fuel tank topped up.

-Give yourself extra time for your journey and drive at a constant speed. Accept your journey will take longer and don't take risks.

-Tke a mobile telephone with you and make sure it is fully charged. Carry a mobile charger in the car.

-When visibility is reduced, use dipped headlights. Don't leave your lights on full beam when approaching or following other motorists. It dazzles other drivers and can cause them to be distracted or even blinded, which is dangerous.

