One further coronavirus-related death recorded in Suffolk and north Essex

PUBLISHED: 15:44 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:44 02 July 2020

A further person has died in hospital in Suffolk and north Essex after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

One further patient being treated for coronavirus has died at the trust which runs Ipswich and Colchester hospitals.

NHS England confirmed the death of the person, cared for by East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), on Thursday, July 2.

Their age, where they died and whether they had any underlying health conditions is yet to be confirmed by ESNEFT.

Their death follows a further two patients who have died at the trust in the last two days.

The total number of deaths at the trust, which also runs Aldeburgh and Felixstowe hospitals, now stands at 349.

No new deaths have been recorded at West Suffolk Hospital, with the total number of deaths there remaining at 79.

The hospital in Bury St Edmunds publishes information on the number of patients discharged, with 134 of the 252 Covid-19 patients admitted since the outbreak began having returned home.

The latest national figures are yet to be released by the Department of Health and Social Care.

