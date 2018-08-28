Zero chance of Brexit deal getting through House, says Martin

MPs from the region were still waiting to hear about the prime minister’s Brexit deal for most of Wednesday – but the area’s only Labour MP warned there was “zero chance” of it getting Parliamentary support.

The only local MP who had heard directly about the deal was West Suffolk’s Matthew Hancock, who was briefed on Tuesday night in his role as health secretary and then attended Wednesday’s marathon cabinet meeting.

He was saying nothing about the issue as he arrived at the cabinet meeting.

Ipswich Labour MP Sandy Martin said no one from his party knew what was in the 500-page document – but as it was clear it did not meet Labour’s six demands, including staying in the Customs Union and European open market, his party would not be supporting it.

He said: “After sitting in question time today and hearing the Conservative rebels with Brexiteers like Peter Bone and Remainers like Kenneth Clarke outlining their opposition, it is clear that there is zero chance of this deal being endorsed by the House of Commons.”

Most Conservative MPs are waiting to see what is in the proposal to make any comment.

Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Dr Dan Poulter said: “I have not seen the text of the draft agreement – but given its length, it will take some time to digest the full 500 pages or so.

“It is therefore difficult to comment at this time, other than to say the Prime Minister continues to have my full support.”

Witham MP and keen Brexiteer Priti Patel is also waiting until she has seen the document before making any comment.

But Braintree MP and Tory Party vice-chairman James Cleverly – who backed Brexit in the referendum – felt the deal could get through Parliament.

He told the Press Association: “The fact that the Prime Minister at PMQs today reasserted those key elements of what Brexit means to her, leaving the customs union, leaving the single market, taking control of money, laws, borders, immigration policy, that kind of stuff – that gives me a significant degree of confidence.

“Ultimately though, we have got to see what is in the actual document.”