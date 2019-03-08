Windy weather set to continue - with gusts of up to 60mph forecasted for Sunday

Wind speeds of up to 58mph were recorded in some parts of Suffolk today Picture: SIMON PARKER Archant

The blustery weather is set to continue tomorrow - with wind speeds expected to reach up to 60mph on Sunday.

Dan Holley, forecaster at Weatherquest, said the wind would die down tonight, Saturday, March 9, but would return on Sunday afternoon.

He said: “I think we have had the strongest winds so far, it has been a pretty blustery afternoon today.

“But the winds will greatly ease down through the night.

“We will eventually get some rain coming in from the south west, hitting us late evening and into the early hours.”

Mr Holley said wind speeds of 58mph were recorded in Mildenhall and 48mph in Lakenheath today.

The high wind speeds have meant all eyes have been on the Orwell Bridge and whether it closes.

Suffolk Highways confirmed it was monitoring the situation but currently had no plans to shut the bridge.

Mr Holleys said after a wet start to the day, the wind would pick up as the sky cleared.

He said: “Tomorrow (Sunday) will start off cloudy and wet, the rain will probably clear around lunch time or afternoon.

“The winds will then pick up again, getting up to around 50-60mph throughout Sunday afternoon.”

He added the winds would then calm as the Sunday night progressed.

Mr Holley said Monday would again be blustery, but the wind speeds would not reach as high as over the weekend.

He said: “It will still be quite windy on Monday in the morning and will pick up again. “We will maybe see gusts of up to 40mph.

“But that will ease down later.

“If the Orwell Bridge closes at all, it will be on Sunday rather than Monday.”