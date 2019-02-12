Heavy Showers

Record-breaking warm weather to end as rain clouds loom

PUBLISHED: 08:40 28 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:40 28 February 2019

Rain clouds are on their way from the west, as the record breaking warm February weather comes to an end Picture: iSTOCK

Rain clouds are on their way from the west, as the record breaking warm February weather comes to an end Picture: iSTOCK

Archant

The recent spell of record-breaking warm February weather is set to end - as rain clouds are heading towards Suffolk and Essex today.

Fred Best, forecaster at Weatherquest, said the region is set for cooler days ahead, with rain coming in from the west this afternoon.

He said: “Through this morning there will be a few bright spells and it will be pretty much dry across the region.

“But as this morning goes on a cloud from the west will come in. “We are looking at areas of showers getting to us into the afternoon and carrying on through the evening.

“Some could potentially be quite heavy into the evening.

“This will continue overnight and into tomorrow morning.

“Temperatures will not be getting up to what we have had this last week.

“Highs will be around 11-13C (52-55F) so a bit cooler than recent days.

“Tomorrow (Friday) there will be a few showers around at first.

“We will get a bit of drier weather later on but there is still a risk of a few showers, especially in the east near the coast.”

Mr Best said the weekend was set to be cloudy and windy.

“Saturday will be cloudy will early rain showers,” he said

“Then the next area of rain will come in through the afternoon.

“It could bring some gusty conditions pushing through Saturday afternoon.

Saturday evening and Sunday morning are looking windy too.

“Certainly the weather will be unsettled this weekend.”

