Mild and cloudy weather expected to continue through weekend

Suffolk is set for a cloudy but mild end to the week Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Suffolk is set for another mild but cloudy day today - with a few spots of rain.

The spell of warmer February weather continues, with temperatures today expected to hit 13C (55F) in the afternoon.

Phil Garner, forecaster at Weatherquest, said: “It’s a bit of a cloudy start for many places with one or two spots of rain through the east parts of Suffolk. “This should clear away with brighter conditions developing

“Highs will be around 13C (55F).”

He said Friday was also looking to be dry and mild.

“I think we will be in for mist and fog but his will clear first thing in the morning.

“Generally it ill be a dry day.

“The best of the weather will be felt in central and the west of the region.

“The east may hold onto its cloud and mist until later. “We are looking at temperatures of 8-9C (46-48F) on the coast and 13-14C (55-57F) in the sunshine inland.”

Mr Garner said the mild weather would continue through the weekend - with temperatures on Sunday expected to reach 15C inland.