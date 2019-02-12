Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Rocket Science Marketing

Mild and cloudy weather expected to continue through weekend

PUBLISHED: 07:00 21 February 2019 | UPDATED: 07:00 21 February 2019

Suffolk is set for a cloudy but mild end to the week Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk is set for a cloudy but mild end to the week Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Suffolk is set for another mild but cloudy day today - with a few spots of rain.

The spell of warmer February weather continues, with temperatures today expected to hit 13C (55F) in the afternoon.

Phil Garner, forecaster at Weatherquest, said: “It’s a bit of a cloudy start for many places with one or two spots of rain through the east parts of Suffolk. “This should clear away with brighter conditions developing

“Highs will be around 13C (55F).”

He said Friday was also looking to be dry and mild.

“I think we will be in for mist and fog but his will clear first thing in the morning.

“Generally it ill be a dry day.

“The best of the weather will be felt in central and the west of the region.

“The east may hold onto its cloud and mist until later. “We are looking at temperatures of 8-9C (46-48F) on the coast and 13-14C (55-57F) in the sunshine inland.”

Mr Garner said the mild weather would continue through the weekend - with temperatures on Sunday expected to reach 15C inland.

Most Read

Man arrested after three-hour stand-off with armed police

Police closed Springhurst Close in Ipswich as the stand-off ensued. Picture: ARCHANT

Sudden death at Ipswich tower block

Police and paramedics at St Francis Tower. Picture: ARCHANT

What time is the Tornado flypast over Suffolk today?

The Tornado will be taking to Suffolk skies today Picture: GARY STEDMAN

New chicken restaurant set to open soon in Ipswich town centre

Mohammed Ali outside the Shawarma bistro, which is due to open soon in Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Dad cancels milk deliveries after 50 thefts from doorstep in Ipswich

Andrew Laws, who has repeatedly had milk stolen from outside his home in Rectory Road, Ipswich Picture: JEN MEREDITH

Most Read

Mother had bleach poured on her genitals by abusive husband who she feared would kill her

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Heaven has another angel’ - Floral tributes to teenager killed in Norwich crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

School girl, 13, suffers concussion and whiplash after unprovoked attack as she got off bus

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Why I didn’t leave home for two years’ - Norfolk grandmother’s recovery from life-changing accident

#includeImage($article, 225)

Road closed after lorry hits power cable

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Mild and cloudy weather expected to continue through weekend

Suffolk is set for a cloudy but mild end to the week Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Big interview: Marcus Stewart – the man with the woolly gloves and shedloads of goals!

Play-off joy: (L-R) Ipswich Town goalscorers Richard Naylor, Tony Mowbray, Martijn Reuser and Marcus Stewart with the winner's trophy, after they defeated Barnsley 4-2 in their Division 1 play-off final at Wembley, May 2000 Photo: PA

End of a Witches era as ‘Tiger’ Louis retires as co-promoter at Ipswich

John Louis with his book, A Life in Speedway

Hundreds eager to learn CPR through ‘Learn to be a Lifesaver’ campaign

Lesley Dolphin and Nigel Donkin (British Heart Foundation) launching the new CPR Campaign Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ed Sheeran wins Global Success Award at this year’s BRITs

Ed Sheeran was unable to make the awards tonight as he embarks on his world tour, which concludes in Ipswich. Credit: Greg Williams
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists