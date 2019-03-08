Cooler day in store after storms move away from Suffolk and Essex

After a dramatic evening of storms hit the region a somewhat cooler day is in store.

Regional forecasters Weatherquest, said Friday's weather would be much cooler than the sweltering temperatures experienced in the last few days.

Highs of 37.7C were recorded in Writtle near Chelmsford on Thursday - smashing the previous record temperature for Essex of 36.1C which was set at Halstead Brewery in 1932.

In Suffolk, temperatures approached the record set in 2003 of 37.3C at Cavendish near Sudbury but ended up 1C short at 36.3C in Santon Downham, near Thetford.

The blistering heat was then followed by huge thunderstorms which led to powercuts across the area.

"It will be dry first thing on Friday and a touch fresher, with temperatures of around 27-28C, then thunderstorms will develop from the south," said Weatherquest.

"This will turn into a general area of cloud, turning into longer spells of rain afterwards."

"On Saturday there will be quite a big area of rain first thing but that should generally clear northwards.

"It will be cloudy with limited spells of sunshine.

"Temperatures will be around 21C, possibly 22C.

"On Sunday there will be quite a lot of cloud but the west of the county will be better for sunshine.

"It will be around 19C-20C as a high with a few spots of rain."

