Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Delays expected as large boat transported across Norfolk and Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 12:14 29 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:15 29 November 2018

The boat will be taken to the Ipswich Haven Marina Picture: ABP

The boat will be taken to the Ipswich Haven Marina Picture: ABP

Archant

Motorists have been advised to expect traffics delays in early December as police escort the transportation of a large boat through Suffolk.

The boat will be moved from Oyster Yachts, Tunstead Road, Hoveton, just north of Norwich, on Sunday, December 2.

It will then be taken through Norfolk and Suffolk to Ipswich Haven Marina, Key Street, Ipswich.

The route will begin on local roads before police escort the boat through the A1151, A149 and B1152.

It will then move onto the A1064, A47 and A11.

The load will turn onto Wymondham Street and Spooner Row before returning to the A11.

From there, it will go to the A1304, onto the B1506 and then the A14.

The escort will move onto the A1308 and B1113 before taking Lorraine way.

Any enthusiasts in Broughton and Sproughton will be treated to a rare sight as the load travels through both areas before reaching the A1072 towards Ipswich.

It will then turn onto the A1214, the A137 and finally Bridge Street before taking local roads to the marina.

Stay with us for all of your traffic updates.

Topic Tags:

Breaking News Orwell Bridge closed as high winds expected until 2pm

09:55 Dominic Moffitt
The Orwell Bridge will close at 10am today Picture: ARCHANT

Drivers have been told that the Orwell Bridge has now closed following reports of high cross-winds.

Video Orwell Bridge to close at 10am

08:32 Dominic Moffitt
The Orwell Bridge could close this morning due to high winds Picture: ARCHANT

Drivers have been told the Orwell Bridge will now close at 10am this morning, missing the morning rush hour.

Delays expected as large boat transported across Norfolk and Suffolk

19 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
The boat will be taken to the Ipswich Haven Marina Picture: ABP

Motorists have been advised to expect traffics delays in early December as police escort the transportation of a large boat through Suffolk.

House explosion treated as suspicious by police

07:05 Dominic Moffitt
Police and the ambulance service were on the scene Picture: TOM POTTER

An explosion and subsequent fire at a property in Ipswich is being treated as suspicious, it has been revealed.

Why does the Orwell Bridge have to close in high winds?

11:32 Dominic Moffitt
What causes the Orwell Bridge to close? Picture: MARK NUNN

Over the last five years there have been 12 major closures on the Orwell Bridge as a result of weather disruption - here we look more at the impact this has.

Video Protesters demonstrate against proposals for new business park

10:33 Adam Howlett
Scores of protesters wave their placards in demonstration against plans for a new business park near Trimley St Martin Picture: REBECCA ATHERSTONE

Scores of demonstrators took to the streets in Felixstowe yesterday to protest a proposal to transform 300 acres of nearby farmland into a business park.

Fallen tree blocks road

09:03 Andrew Papworth
The fallen tree in Thurleston Road, Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

A tree blown over by strong winds is blocking a town road.

Green light given for next phase of Sproughton Sugar Beet site work

08:32 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Demolition of the Sproughton sugar beet factory site Picture: NICOLE DRURY, IBC

Plans for the next phase of work to establish an enterprise park on the former Sproughton Sugar Beet site have been given the green light.

Drink-driving trucker banned after Port of Felixstowe breath test

07:30 Tom Potter
Ricard Ruzgel failed a roadside breath test in Felixstowe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A truck driver has paid with his livelihood for a night of drinking before being caught over the limit near the Port of Felixstowe.

Breaking News Yellow weather warning issued by Met Office

56 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
A yellow weather warning has been issued across the East of England Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A yellow weather warning has been issued to the East of England with widespread winds expected to disrupt travel inland.

Most read

Video Orwell Bridge to close at 10am

The Orwell Bridge could close this morning due to high winds Picture: ARCHANT

Breaking News Orwell Bridge closed as high winds expected until 2pm

The Orwell Bridge will close at 10am today Picture: ARCHANT

Video Orwell Bridge could close due to high winds

Highways england are waiting for more details from the Met Office before they decide. Picture: ARCHANT

House explosion treated as suspicious by police

Police and the ambulance service were on the scene Picture: TOM POTTER

Ipswich town centre “stabbed in back” as council’s development arm buys retail park at Martlesham, says Tory opposition

Anglia Retail Park off Bury Road has had a new lease of life since B&Q departed. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Fallen tree blocks road

The fallen tree in Thurleston Road, Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide