Drug gang leader who exploited young people is among those jailed this week

PUBLISHED: 16:39 01 December 2018

Ishmael Islam, who has been jailed following a drug raid in Colchester Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Ishmael Islam, who has been jailed following a drug raid in Colchester Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

Three men were jailed for a combined five years for burglary, drink-driving and drug supply this week.

Daniel Todd of Mildenhall who has been jailed for 21 months for burgling Worlington Hall Country Hotel and a fish and chip shop. He asked for 25 offences of burglary to be considered. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYDaniel Todd of Mildenhall who has been jailed for 21 months for burgling Worlington Hall Country Hotel and a fish and chip shop. He asked for 25 offences of burglary to be considered. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A burglar who claimed to have a gun was jailed for a year and nine months.

Daniel Todd, 42, of King’s Close, in Mildenhall, admitted burglary at Worlington Hall Country Hotel on October 1 and burglary at the Black Pearl Fish and Chip Shop, in Beck Row, on September 23.

Todd was one of the intruders who tampered with the till at Worlington Hall Country Hotel but left empty handed however, one guest overheard him say he had a gun.

Rachel Hawley wreckageRachel Hawley wreckage

A drink-driver who caused a head-on crash which left a woman trapped for two hours was jailed for a year.

Alexander Aitchison, 33, of Monewden Hall, Monewden, crashed his car into a vehicle driven by Rachel Hawley. The accident happened close to a bend and Aitchison was travelling on the wrong side of the road.

Mrs Hawley screamed and heard a bang before blacking out and when she woke she found herself trapped in her car in a field. It took the fire service two hours to cut her free while she was in severe pain and drifted in and out of consciousness. When Aitchison was breathalysed he was found to have 104 milligrams of alcohol in 106 millilitres of blood - the legal limit is 80 milligrams. He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and drink-driving.

Ishmael Islam, who has been jailed following a drug raid in Colchester Picture: ESSEX POLICEIshmael Islam, who has been jailed following a drug raid in Colchester Picture: ESSEX POLICE

A drug gang leader was jailed for two years and nine months after a police raid uncovered evidence that he had been exploiting young people.

Ishmael Islam, 25, of HMP Wormwood Scrubs, was found with photos of himself next to piles of cash and Class A drugs at a home in Colchester, as well as a video of himself talking about recruiting young ‘runners’.

Islam was charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and admitted the charges when he appeared at Basildon Crown Court.

Investigation officer PC Esther Talbot said: “Islam was nothing but a ruthless, callous criminal prepared to exploit anyone, including young people and those with drug dependencies, to ply his illegal trade.”

Updated Residents’ shock at Ipswich death as man arrested on suspicion of murder

15:12 Will Jefford
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death in Meridian Rise, Ipswich. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Neighbours have reacted with shock after a man was arrested suspicion of murder following a woman’s death in an Ipswich home.

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after Ipswich death

13:33 Will Jefford
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death in Meridian Rise, Ipswich. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Ipswich.

Wet spell looks set to continue, with more rain predicted in coming days

15:13 Judy Rimmer
Wet weather looks likely to continue over the coming days. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK PHOTO

It’s been a wet weekend so far - so what does the weather have in store tonight and tomorrow?

Gallery Festive scenes shared on Instagram this week by photographers around Suffolk

12:40 Judy Rimmer
The new-look Cornhill was decked out with thousands of Christmas lights as the festive season officially got underway in Ipswich Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Christmas is in the air - and people have been busy uploading festive photos. Here are some from around the area which have been shared in the last seven days.

Leiston on Ice returns for third year running

15:37 Sophie Barnett
Ice skating is coming to Leiston next weekend Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Mulled wine, ice skating and more than 25 stalls will provide festive fun at a two-day Christmas event in Leiston.

Fraudsters threatened vulnerable man with jail if he didn’t withdraw £13,000 from bank, staff reveal

15:35 Andrew Papworth
The incident took place at the TSB branch in Stowmarket. Picture: THINKSTOCK

A vulnerable customer tried to withdraw £13,000 from a Suffolk bank after being threatened with jail and a hefty £50,000 fine by scammers, it has been revealed.

Tenant evicted in anti-social behaviour clampdown

09:28 Will Jefford
Magistrates Court, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Two houses on the same street are under closure orders in Ipswich after council and police workers took an unprecedented move to prevent anti-social behaviour and drug activity.

Ten Suffolk towns to benefit from ‘revolutionary’ £12million high-speed internet network

09:12 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Chris Bally said the scheme marked continued investment in the county's network Picture: DAVID GARRAD

A multi-million pound scheme will bring a high-speed fibre network to 10 towns across Suffolk - in a project which leaders believe will be “revolutionary” for the region.

Slick, smooth, Billy Ocean wows Suffolk audiences with sensational show

07:25 Nigel Pickover
Billy Ocean

Evergreen and doughty Billy too - living up to the ‘tough’ part of one of his biggest hits, When the Going Gets Tough, The Tough Get Going.

Local Guide