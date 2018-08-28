Video

Drug gang leader who exploited young people is among those jailed this week

Ishmael Islam, who has been jailed following a drug raid in Colchester Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Three men were jailed for a combined five years for burglary, drink-driving and drug supply this week.

Daniel Todd of Mildenhall who has been jailed for 21 months for burgling Worlington Hall Country Hotel and a fish and chip shop. He asked for 25 offences of burglary to be considered. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A burglar who claimed to have a gun was jailed for a year and nine months.

Daniel Todd, 42, of King’s Close, in Mildenhall, admitted burglary at Worlington Hall Country Hotel on October 1 and burglary at the Black Pearl Fish and Chip Shop, in Beck Row, on September 23.

Todd was one of the intruders who tampered with the till at Worlington Hall Country Hotel but left empty handed however, one guest overheard him say he had a gun.

Rachel Hawley wreckage

A drink-driver who caused a head-on crash which left a woman trapped for two hours was jailed for a year.

Alexander Aitchison, 33, of Monewden Hall, Monewden, crashed his car into a vehicle driven by Rachel Hawley. The accident happened close to a bend and Aitchison was travelling on the wrong side of the road.

Mrs Hawley screamed and heard a bang before blacking out and when she woke she found herself trapped in her car in a field. It took the fire service two hours to cut her free while she was in severe pain and drifted in and out of consciousness. When Aitchison was breathalysed he was found to have 104 milligrams of alcohol in 106 millilitres of blood - the legal limit is 80 milligrams. He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and drink-driving.

Ishmael Islam, who has been jailed following a drug raid in Colchester Picture: ESSEX POLICE

A drug gang leader was jailed for two years and nine months after a police raid uncovered evidence that he had been exploiting young people.

Ishmael Islam, 25, of HMP Wormwood Scrubs, was found with photos of himself next to piles of cash and Class A drugs at a home in Colchester, as well as a video of himself talking about recruiting young ‘runners’.

Islam was charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and admitted the charges when he appeared at Basildon Crown Court.

Investigation officer PC Esther Talbot said: “Islam was nothing but a ruthless, callous criminal prepared to exploit anyone, including young people and those with drug dependencies, to ply his illegal trade.”