Alton Water's Aqua Park opens TODAY

Two participants hit the slide at Aqua Park Suffolk, which opens for summer 2019 today. Picture: SPOTTYDOG COMMUNICATIONS Archant

Suffolk's biggest inflatable water park - and arguably the largest in the UK - is kicking off the summer season by opening its doors for the first time in 2019.

The attraction arrived in Suffolk last summer but was forced to close for most of the season following the arrival of blue-green algae.

But now, it is back and bigger than ever, with up to 70 inflatable obstacles to splash around in the warm weather, which forecasters say could reach 30C over the next few days.

The park will be open seven days a week for all the adrenaline junkies looking for something a bit different this summer.

The floating attraction includes climbing walls, trampolines, balance bars, slides, monkey bars and a 'Total Wipeout' style challenge for families to battle it out and go head to head.

A 50 minute session at the park costs £20 per person which includes a wetsuit, but there are also large group tickets available to minimise costs for schools and birthday parties.

This year, the park's owners carried out a recruitment programme for hiring and training 30 lifeguards for the summer season, which they are expecting will be a busy one.

The Alton Water cafe has also been revamped, along with new play areas, mini-golf and campsites being added to the park.

Simon James, the park director said: "We are really proud of our new additions, along with the return of the Aqua Park, and we look forward to welcoming even more visitors throughout the year."

Pre-booking online is essential - for all ticket prices, FAQs and visitor information see the Aqua Park Suffolk website.