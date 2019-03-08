Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 24°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Alton Water's Aqua Park opens TODAY

PUBLISHED: 05:30 23 June 2019

Two participants hit the slide at Aqua Park Suffolk, which opens for summer 2019 today. Picture: SPOTTYDOG COMMUNICATIONS

Two participants hit the slide at Aqua Park Suffolk, which opens for summer 2019 today. Picture: SPOTTYDOG COMMUNICATIONS

Archant

Suffolk's biggest inflatable water park - and arguably the largest in the UK - is kicking off the summer season by opening its doors for the first time in 2019.

All smiles on the new Aqua Park Suffolk which has reopened for 2019 today. Picture: SPOTTYDOG COMMUNICATIONSAll smiles on the new Aqua Park Suffolk which has reopened for 2019 today. Picture: SPOTTYDOG COMMUNICATIONS

The attraction arrived in Suffolk last summer but was forced to close for most of the season following the arrival of blue-green algae.

But now, it is back and bigger than ever, with up to 70 inflatable obstacles to splash around in the warm weather, which forecasters say could reach 30C over the next few days.

The park will be open seven days a week for all the adrenaline junkies looking for something a bit different this summer.

The floating attraction includes climbing walls, trampolines, balance bars, slides, monkey bars and a 'Total Wipeout' style challenge for families to battle it out and go head to head.

A 50 minute session at the park costs £20 per person which includes a wetsuit, but there are also large group tickets available to minimise costs for schools and birthday parties.

This year, the park's owners carried out a recruitment programme for hiring and training 30 lifeguards for the summer season, which they are expecting will be a busy one.

Aqua Park Suffolk is open for the first time in 2019 TODAY! Picture: SPOTTYDOG COMMUNICATIONSAqua Park Suffolk is open for the first time in 2019 TODAY! Picture: SPOTTYDOG COMMUNICATIONS

The Alton Water cafe has also been revamped, along with new play areas, mini-golf and campsites being added to the park.

Simon James, the park director said: "We are really proud of our new additions, along with the return of the Aqua Park, and we look forward to welcoming even more visitors throughout the year."

Pre-booking online is essential - for all ticket prices, FAQs and visitor information see the Aqua Park Suffolk website.

Most Read

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Argos announces closure of Ipswich store

Argos in Carr Street, Ipswich, is closing down. Photo: Archant.

‘Dark cloud’ of Ipswich risks swallowing up beautiful village, councillor warns

Babergh's Sproughton and Pinewood councillor Zac Norman. Picture: JAMES CARTLIDGE MP

Crane alight at Felixstowe Port

Crews rushed to secure the Port of Felixstowe after a crane caught fire Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

‘Times are changing’ – Could this water park rival the high street?

The team at Suffolk Water Park have ambitious plans for the future. From left to right: Kelvin Watt, Gianni Falcucci, Stuart Mill and Becky Eaks Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Most Read

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Argos announces closure of Ipswich store

Argos in Carr Street, Ipswich, is closing down. Photo: Archant.

‘Dark cloud’ of Ipswich risks swallowing up beautiful village, councillor warns

Babergh's Sproughton and Pinewood councillor Zac Norman. Picture: JAMES CARTLIDGE MP

Crane alight at Felixstowe Port

Crews rushed to secure the Port of Felixstowe after a crane caught fire Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

‘Times are changing’ – Could this water park rival the high street?

The team at Suffolk Water Park have ambitious plans for the future. From left to right: Kelvin Watt, Gianni Falcucci, Stuart Mill and Becky Eaks Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Mike Bacon: ‘I’ve been everywhere man.... well except League One grounds!’

Town fans will be in good voice at grounds they have rarely been to next season. Photo: STEVE WALLER

Temperatures climb as chances of thunderstorms also rise in coming days

Enjoying the summer sun at Snape Maltings Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Woodbridge Regatta 2019: Everything you need to know about today’s event

A record number of entrants took part in the Woodbridge Regatta raft race last year Picture: ROBIN GARROD

Alton Water’s Aqua Park opens TODAY

Two participants hit the slide at Aqua Park Suffolk, which opens for summer 2019 today. Picture: SPOTTYDOG COMMUNICATIONS

Could new community initiative help Suffolk’s children play out more?

Children playing on mobile phones.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists