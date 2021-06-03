Suffolk areas score highest in country for number of first jab doses

Published: 6:57 PM June 3, 2021

Areas in Felixstowe and West Suffolk have the highest percentage of people to have had their first coronavirus vaccine jab - Credit: Denise Bradley

Several areas in Felixstowe and West Suffolk have scored highest in England for the percentage of people in each age category to have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The latest government data shows the Trimley and Kirton MSOA pull ahead of all other areas at a 77.5% vaccination rate of 30-34 year olds.

The area also has the 4th highest percentage of people aged 16-29 who've had their first jab in England at 60.2%, while Wivenhoe and University in Colchester rank lowest at just 5.5%.

Felixstowe East also comes out on top in England for all ages over 16 to have had their first dose of the vaccine, with 89.1%.

Trimley and Kirton and Saxmundham and Coldfair Green rank a joint 10th in the country with 86.3% in the same category.

North Sudbury and Long Melford have the highest percentage of people aged 55-59 in the country who have had their first dose.

Claydon and Bramford are 11th in England with a vaccination rate of 99.5% for those aged 80+ and 10th for those aged 60-64 with the same percentage.