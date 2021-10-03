7 pictures of classic military cars and outfits at Suffolk museum day-out

Gallery

Suffolk Aviation Heritage Group had a vintage military day to raise funds for its museum.

The Suffolk Aviation Heritage Museum hopes the two-day event held at the old radar site, off Foxhall Road in Kesgrave, on Saturday and Sunday will raise the funds needed to restore their building.

The museum day-out saw a bar fitted in a nuclear bunker, to combat the rainy weather, plus there were musical acts, food and drink stalls and classic civilian and military vehicles on display.

One of the organisers, John Downey, said there was a lot of years when the site was derelict.

He added: "The museum has gone to rack and ruin over the years and we're trying to keep it going."

He also urged people to come on Sundays and Bank Holiday Mondays when the Suffolk Aviation History Museum is open from 11am to 4pm to support their ongoing work.