Gallery

7 pictures of classic military cars and outfits at Suffolk museum day-out

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 3:30 PM October 3, 2021   
Four-year-old Ruby Reed, with a 1951 Land Rover in desert camouflage, at the Suffolk Aviation Heritage Museum fundraising day in Kesgrave. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Suffolk Aviation Heritage Group had a vintage military day to raise funds for its museum. 

Re-enactors representing the mid-80s 81st Security Police Squadron on patrol at the Suffolk Aviation Heritage Museum open day in Kesgrave. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The Suffolk Aviation Heritage Museum hopes the two-day event held at the old radar site, off Foxhall Road in Kesgrave, on Saturday and Sunday will raise the funds needed to restore their building. 

Re-enactor John Harris representing the US First Air Calvary from 1995 - 1990, with his strategic pup tent at the Suffolk Aviation Heritage Museum open day in Kesgrave. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The museum day-out saw a bar fitted in a nuclear bunker, to combat the rainy weather, plus there were  musical acts, food and drink stalls and classic civilian and military vehicles on display. 

Four-year-old Ruby Reed from Ipswich, and her mum Jade, with a 1951 Land Rover in desert camouflage, at the Suffolk Aviation Heritage Museum open day in Kesgrave. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

One of the organisers, John Downey, said there was a lot of years when the site was derelict.

Re-enactors representing the mid-80s 81st Security Police Squadron on patrol at the Suffolk Aviation Heritage Museum open day in Kesgrave. From left, Shaun Thorley, Tom Morphew, and Jon Lea. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

He added: "The museum has gone to rack and ruin over the years and we're trying to keep it going."

Chairman of the Suffolk Aviation Heritage Museum with a Vulcan bomber engine at the open day in Kesgrave. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

He also urged people to come on Sundays and Bank Holiday Mondays when the Suffolk Aviation History Museum is open from 11am to 4pm to support their ongoing work.

Chairman of the Suffolk Aviation Heritage Museum with a Vulcan bomber engine at the open day in Kesgrave. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

