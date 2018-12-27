Santa’s little helpers, mischievous elves and Christmas puddings get into festive spirt

Six month old Temperance is Santa's smiley helper Picture: RUTH LEACH RUTH LEACH

Babies and toddlers embraced the Christmas spirit during a week of festive classes helping mums to relax away from the seasonal pressures.

Seven week old Rosie takes a well earned rest after her first Christmas party Picture: RUTH LEACH Seven week old Rosie takes a well earned rest after her first Christmas party Picture: RUTH LEACH

Suffolk Babies, which holds sessions in Stowmarket, Felixstowe, Saxmundham, Hintlesham, Easton, Whitton and its headquarters in Kesgrave, celebrated with more than 200 youngsters in the build up to Christmas.

Babies dressed as Santa’s helpers, elves, Christmas puddings and even a snowman took part in the festivities, singing seasonal songs and enjoying the tasty treats.

Suffolk Babies’ chief executive Jo Cresdee said: “Every child left with a hand-made Christmas decoration and it’s been incredible to watch the whole community celebrate together.

“Christmas can be a tough time of the year for mums - there is so much pressure to make everything ‘perfect’ and having young children to care for at the same time as working and the rest of life’s stresses can be really tough - we have loved providing a bit of time for families to just relax and enjoy their time together and celebrate the season. “