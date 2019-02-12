Partly Cloudy

Bangladeshi community in Suffolk marks date on march to independence

PUBLISHED: 11:26 22 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:26 22 February 2019

Ipswich mayor Jane Riley and Manik Miah from the Suffolk Bangladeshi Society lay a wreath at the memorial in Alexandra Park. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Archant

Members of the Bangladeshi community in Ipswich joined with civic leaders for a special ceremony to mark a crucial stage of their country’s independence struggle.

They gathered at the memorial in Alexandra Park to mark International Mother Language Day.

The UN-recognised day commemorates the day in 1952 when Pakistan troops opened fire on protestors demanding the right to use the Bengali language at the University of Dhaka which was then in East Pakistan.

Several were killed – but the movement they were representing grew and eventually led to the creation of Bangladesh 19 years later.

International Mother Language Day is now a national holiday in Bangladesh, and is marked around the world – it is the centrepiece of celebrations organised by the Suffolk Bangladeshi Society in Ipswich and was marked by guests including Ipswich mayor Jane Riley and Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore.

