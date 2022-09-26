'They make an incredible difference': Ipswich BME group scoops BBC award

An Ipswich group which supports black people and those from ethnic minorities said it was delighted and shocked to receive an award for bringing the community together.

The BME (black and minority ethnic) Suffolk Support Group was launched in November 2018 by Funmi Akinriboya, with the vision of improving the lives of people in Ipswich.

Almost five years on, BBC Radio Suffolk has awarded the group a ‘Making a Difference’ award in the ‘Together’ category, recognising the hard work of the group’s members in bringing together people from all walks of life.

Funmi attended the awards ceremony at Trinity Park on Thursday night with three other group members,

She said she was amazed to hear the group’s name read out.

“We’ve been nominated for so many different awards. We’d get to the final, but we’ve never won," she said.

“To actually win was shocking. I didn’t even have a speech prepared.”

Funmi said she is incredibly proud of her team and their hard work.

“We work so hard within the BME community,” she said. “Everyone has been making sacrifices and commitment, making sure that we support people practically to improve their standards of living.

“Every time we have another volunteer join us, or every time we have a meeting, that is the motto I tell them.

“We focus on the main vision – to improve lives, whether they are young people, elderly, single mums, men, women, whoever it is.

“We do not just support the black community – our service is open to all."

The group runs a food bank service, and runs many support workshops for elderly people, those with young families and young people, for example helping to develop their media skills.

The following day, the group received a visit from the High Sherriff of Suffolk, Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, who was pleased to give the group another award.

“It was a recognition award to say thank you for to the BME and the team for all the work they do in the community,” said Funmi.

“It’s been a very good week, and a humbling time for me.

“When you think about the journey of the BME we never thought that things would pick up this much and we can do as much for people as we do.”

The group is based at the Coachmans Court in the Old Cattle Market.