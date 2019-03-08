Mother's plea as search for vulnerable boy continues

Jack Downing, 15, who has special needs, is missing from Trimley St Martin Picture: NICK BUTCHER Archant © 2018

The mother of a teenager missing from Trimley St Martin has appealed for the public to help find him.

UPDATE: Missing boy found after going missing from home in Trimley St Martin

Jack Downing, who has a development delay, was last seen in Faulkners Way at about 9am on Saturday morning.

His mum, Amanda Lawrenson, said he "shot ahead" while the pair were out on a walk, and seems to have "taken a detour on his own".

Ms Lawrenson urged anybody who spots Jack to get in touch with police immediately.

"If people can keep an eye open when they are out and about I would really appreciate it," she said.

"The best thing to do is to call police and they will come and pick him up."

So far, she said the response on social media has been "phenomenal".

Jack is described as 5ft 5in, of medium build, with short brown hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a red T-shirt with a black Pudsey Bear logo on the front, black tracksuit trousers and red trainers. He also had a scooter with him.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who has seen Jack, or who has any information on where he may be, to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD 91 of June 22.