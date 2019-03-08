Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Mother's plea as search for vulnerable boy continues

PUBLISHED: 12:30 22 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:16 22 June 2019

Jack Downing, 15, who has special needs, is missing from Trimley St Martin Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Jack Downing, 15, who has special needs, is missing from Trimley St Martin Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Archant © 2018

The mother of a teenager missing from Trimley St Martin has appealed for the public to help find him.

Jack Downing, 15, who has special needs, is missing from Trimley St Martin Picture: NICK BUTCHERJack Downing, 15, who has special needs, is missing from Trimley St Martin Picture: NICK BUTCHER

UPDATE: Missing boy found after going missing from home in Trimley St Martin

Jack Downing, who has a development delay, was last seen in Faulkners Way at about 9am on Saturday morning.

His mum, Amanda Lawrenson, said he "shot ahead" while the pair were out on a walk, and seems to have "taken a detour on his own".

Ms Lawrenson urged anybody who spots Jack to get in touch with police immediately.

Jack Downing, 15, who has special needs, is missing from Trimley St Martin Picture: NICK BUTCHERJack Downing, 15, who has special needs, is missing from Trimley St Martin Picture: NICK BUTCHER

"If people can keep an eye open when they are out and about I would really appreciate it," she said.

"The best thing to do is to call police and they will come and pick him up."

So far, she said the response on social media has been "phenomenal".

Jack is described as 5ft 5in, of medium build, with short brown hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a red T-shirt with a black Pudsey Bear logo on the front, black tracksuit trousers and red trainers. He also had a scooter with him.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who has seen Jack, or who has any information on where he may be, to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD 91 of June 22.

Most Read

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Argos announces closure of Ipswich store

Argos in Carr Street, Ipswich, is closing down. Photo: Archant.

‘Dark cloud’ of Ipswich risks swallowing up beautiful village, councillor warns

Babergh's Sproughton and Pinewood councillor Zac Norman. Picture: JAMES CARTLIDGE MP

Crane alight at Felixstowe Port

Crews rushed to secure the Port of Felixstowe after a crane caught fire Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

‘Times are changing’ – Could this water park rival the high street?

The team at Suffolk Water Park have ambitious plans for the future. From left to right: Kelvin Watt, Gianni Falcucci, Stuart Mill and Becky Eaks Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Argos announces closure of Ipswich store

Argos in Carr Street, Ipswich, is closing down. Photo: Archant.

‘Dark cloud’ of Ipswich risks swallowing up beautiful village, councillor warns

Babergh's Sproughton and Pinewood councillor Zac Norman. Picture: JAMES CARTLIDGE MP

Crane alight at Felixstowe Port

Crews rushed to secure the Port of Felixstowe after a crane caught fire Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

‘Times are changing’ – Could this water park rival the high street?

The team at Suffolk Water Park have ambitious plans for the future. From left to right: Kelvin Watt, Gianni Falcucci, Stuart Mill and Becky Eaks Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Missing boy found after going missing from home in Trimley St Martin

Jack Downing was last seen in Faulkners Way at about 9am on Saturday morning Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Hornets, mosquitos and parakeets: 5 wild species from abroad that are heading for East Anglia

Ring-necked parakeet seen in Christchurch Park, Ipswich Picture: Christchurch Park Photos

Households who use heating oil should be preparing to transition to biofuel, says industry body

OFTEC technician inspects tank Pictures: Malcolm Farrow

All you need to know about Race For Life at Trinity Park

Hundreds of people will run in memory of their loved ones in Trinity Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Our blockbuster guide to family-friendly open-air cinema this summer

The Greatest Showman starring Hugh Jackman is one of the feelgood films gracing our outdoor screens this summer.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists