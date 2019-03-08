Man spared jail for stealing neighbour's paintings

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A Shotley man who betrayed the trust of his 89-year-old neighbour by stealing six paintings from him while he was in hospital has been given a suspended prison sentence.

The stolen paintings were discovered by police at Mark Nafi's home in Chapel Fields, Shotley, wrapped in brown paper after the owner realised they were missing, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

Nafi, 52, of Chapel Fields, Shotley denied burglary at his neighbour's flat in Chapel Fields on February 5 this year and was found guilty by a jury after a trial earlier this month.

On Thursday, Nafi was given a 12 month prison sentence suspended for two years and a ten day rehabilitation activity requirement.

During the trial, the court heard Nafi had told the victim of the burglary that he had painted the pictures when he was aged between five and 12, which Judge Martyn Levett described as an attempt to confuse his elderly neighbour.

Judge Levett said the victim of the burglary understandably felt betrayed by what Nafi had done.