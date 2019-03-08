E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man spared jail for stealing neighbour's paintings

PUBLISHED: 07:30 27 September 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A Shotley man who betrayed the trust of his 89-year-old neighbour by stealing six paintings from him while he was in hospital has been given a suspended prison sentence.

The stolen paintings were discovered by police at Mark Nafi's home in Chapel Fields, Shotley, wrapped in brown paper after the owner realised they were missing, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

Nafi, 52, of Chapel Fields, Shotley denied burglary at his neighbour's flat in Chapel Fields on February 5 this year and was found guilty by a jury after a trial earlier this month.

On Thursday, Nafi was given a 12 month prison sentence suspended for two years and a ten day rehabilitation activity requirement.

During the trial, the court heard Nafi had told the victim of the burglary that he had painted the pictures when he was aged between five and 12, which Judge Martyn Levett described as an attempt to confuse his elderly neighbour.

Judge Levett said the victim of the burglary understandably felt betrayed by what Nafi had done.

Most Read

WATCH: Armed police swoop on street in Ipswich

Armed police were seen in Woodbridge Road this morning. Picture: SHANE HEFFER

Man arrested as girl, 15, airlifted to hospital after car collides with horse

The B1127 has been closed after a car collided with a horse Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Boys thought to be 12 and 7 steal car at knifepoint from woman in Ipswich

Two boys believed to be aged 7 and 12 threatened a woman in her 60s at knifepoint and stole her car in Westbury Road, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man ran after 11-year-old girl in attempted accosting

The accosting is reported to have taken place near Broomfield Common Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

True crime television series set to focus on Ipswich murders

Katherine Kelly hosts Murdertown, which will focus on Ipswich this October Picture: TANIA REED

Most Read

WATCH: Armed police swoop on street in Ipswich

Armed police were seen in Woodbridge Road this morning. Picture: SHANE HEFFER

Man arrested as girl, 15, airlifted to hospital after car collides with horse

The B1127 has been closed after a car collided with a horse Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Boys thought to be 12 and 7 steal car at knifepoint from woman in Ipswich

Two boys believed to be aged 7 and 12 threatened a woman in her 60s at knifepoint and stole her car in Westbury Road, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man ran after 11-year-old girl in attempted accosting

The accosting is reported to have taken place near Broomfield Common Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

True crime television series set to focus on Ipswich murders

Katherine Kelly hosts Murdertown, which will focus on Ipswich this October Picture: TANIA REED

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘Scarred for life’ – Customers warn about dangers of cosmetic skin-tightening treatment

Aimee Ward was left with scars after a cosmetic skin-tightening treatment and, inset, images of the scars Picture: RACHEL EDGE/AIMEE WARD

More than 3,400 children in Suffolk aged 2-16 are ‘severely obese’

Chilhood obesity was a key issue discussed Suffolk's Health and Wellbeing Board Picture: GETTY IMAGES

‘How do we know it won’t happen again?’ – Shock as boys stage carjacking at knifepoint

Westbury Road in Ipswich. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Man spared jail for stealing neighbour’s paintings

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Free Stonham Barns show tickets for Thomas Cook staff

Entertainer Robbie James was a holiday rep for Thomas Cook in Spain. Now he is offering free tickets for jobless Thomas Cook staff to live shows at the Stonham Barns theatre in Suffolk. Picture: ROBBIE JAMES
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists