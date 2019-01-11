taxi driver refused to allow guide dog in cab with passenger

Taxis are legally obliged to pick up assistance dogs unless exempt by the local authority Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

An Ipswich taxi driver may lose her private hire vehicle licence after being fined by the court for refusing to pick up an assistance dog.

Susan Frost, 51, of Anchor Street, this week admitted breaching the Equality Act by declining the fare in Holly Blue Close on October 9.

The borough council has since confirmed she will appear before the Hackney Carriage and Private Hire Enforcement Sub Committee.

A spokesman said: “Any driver who receives a conviction during the time they hold a licence will go before the committee for it to decide if they are fit and proper to continue to work”.

Frost, who turned down a booking by a visually impaired woman, insisted her behaviour was not discriminatory and presented magistrates with evidence of allergy tests, claiming she had not been informed of the customer’s needs, but had failed to apply for exemption on medical grounds.

Frost was fined £250 and told to pay the same in costs.