Summer rooftop party to be held at Ipswich's Willis Towers

PUBLISHED: 13:43 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:43 27 June 2019

The Wills Building in Ipswich, where the event will be held. Picture: GREGG BROWN

The Wills Building in Ipswich, where the event will be held. Picture: GREGG BROWN

A rooftop party with a Caribbean flavour will be held at Ipswich's iconic Willis Towers to celebrate summer.

This year's annual Suffolk Chamber of Commerce Rooftop Party promises to be a "sizzling summer event with a barbecue, Pina Coladas and lots of tropically-themed games".

The 12th annual rooftop party, held at Willis Towers Watson's Ipswich headquarters, will see more than 200 business people attending what is always one of the highlights of the Suffolk business calendar.

Amanda Ankin, operations director at Suffolk Chamber, said organisers are looking forward to "bringing a little bit of Caribbean warmth and fun to Suffolk".

She urged people to "book their tickets sooner rather than later to avoid disappointment".

This year's event is sponsored by MHA Larking Gowen and will take place on July 11, from 6pm to 9pm.

Car crashes into Ipswich doctors surgery

A car has crashed into the Ivry Street medical practise. Picture: ARCHANT

Man admits 'upskirting' women in Suffolk supermarket

Robert Cooper admitted outraging public decency by taking indecent images of women while shopping in a Suffolk supermarket Picture: ARCHANT

Driver who crashed into train with baby in his car faces jail

The wreckage of the car after the accident at Trimley St Martin Picture: GEMMA MITCHELL

Ipswich scrap metal workers find £20k stashed in dumped safe

Cash from a safe dumped at Sackers at Great Blakenham Picture: NIGEL SLINN

Lane closure on A14 after lorry crashes into central reservation

A lorry crash on the A14 at Bucklesham is causing traffic issues Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

