Summer rooftop party to be held at Ipswich's Willis Towers

The Wills Building in Ipswich, where the event will be held. Picture: GREGG BROWN

A rooftop party with a Caribbean flavour will be held at Ipswich's iconic Willis Towers to celebrate summer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This year's annual Suffolk Chamber of Commerce Rooftop Party promises to be a "sizzling summer event with a barbecue, Pina Coladas and lots of tropically-themed games".

You may also want to watch:

The 12th annual rooftop party, held at Willis Towers Watson's Ipswich headquarters, will see more than 200 business people attending what is always one of the highlights of the Suffolk business calendar.

Amanda Ankin, operations director at Suffolk Chamber, said organisers are looking forward to "bringing a little bit of Caribbean warmth and fun to Suffolk".

She urged people to "book their tickets sooner rather than later to avoid disappointment".

This year's event is sponsored by MHA Larking Gowen and will take place on July 11, from 6pm to 9pm.