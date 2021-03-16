A Suffolk charity's solution to tackling loneliness in lockdown
- Credit: Emmaus Suffolk
A Suffolk charity has launched a series of free online craft videos to help beat loneliness for the last few weeks of the national lockdown and beyond.
Before the Covid pandemic, visitors to the charity Emmaus Suffolk’s hubs in Ipswich and Felixstowe could get involved with a number of projects including hands-on craft activities.
However, because of the pandemic access to some of these activities has been limited over the past 12 months so the charity has decided to take them online.
Since the start of the lockdown the charity has been working to find unique ways to keep people isolating alone motivated.
In doing this the charity has delivered over 1,400 mental health packs to people across Suffolk.
Chief executive of Emmaus Suffolk, Clair Staddon said: “We are very excited to be able to share our craft activities with people in their own homes.
“The activities have been carefully chosen because they use materials that are easily accessible.
“This means everyone can get involved, from young children through to adults isolating alone.
“Although COVID-19 restrictions are beginning to lift, we know that there are many people who will still be isolating at home.
“Isolation and loneliness can have an awful impact on lives, so we want to help ease the negative side effects and keep people motivated though the last few weeks of lockdown and beyond.”
The craft videos will suit a range of abilities and will use ordinary household items that many people should have.
For those without any access to materials, the charity is offering free craft packs available for collection by prior arrangement, from the charity's hubs in Ipswich and Felixstowe.