Can you spot yourself in our Christmas jumper gallery?
PUBLISHED: 19:00 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 19:34 13 December 2019
Archant
Today people across Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds and the rest of Suffolk have been doing their bit for local and national charities by pulling on their favourite Christmas jumpers.
This week St Elizabeth's Hospice have been running their annual Woolly Pully campaign where they have encouraged businesses and individuals to pull on their Christmas jumpers for charity.
Sophie Bailey, Marketing and Communications Officer for St Elizabeth's Hospice said: " Our Woolly Pully Week is going really well with lots of local businesses, schools and groups taking part by wearing their Christmas jumpers.
"Many have gone above and beyond, organising bake sales quizzes, raffles and more to raise extra funds for their local hospice."
Companies have also been donning their festive knitwear for GeeWizz based near Bury St Edmunds.
GeeWizz support children and young adults in Suffolk and Norfolk who are suffering from life threatening conditions, disabilities and cancer. A spokeswoman for GeeWizz said: "We are so pleased with the incredible response we have had so far today and so grateful to all those involved.
"It is amazing to see individuals of all ages, and a few pets, wearing their Christmas attire to raise funds for the children we support locally as a charity."
Nationally Save the Children's campaign has proved popular, staff at Vets4Pets in Martlesham enjoyed getting into the Christmas spirit in aid of the charity that helps children across the world.
Can you spot yourself in our Christmas jumper gallery? Make sure you tag your colleagues on the Ipswich Star and East Anglian Daily Times Facebook pages.
