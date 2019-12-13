E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Can you spot yourself in our Christmas jumper gallery?

PUBLISHED: 19:00 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 19:34 13 December 2019

Children at Westgate School in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GEEWIZZ

Children at Westgate School in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GEEWIZZ

Today people across Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds and the rest of Suffolk have been doing their bit for local and national charities by pulling on their favourite Christmas jumpers.

Children wearing their Christmas jumpers at Puddleduck Nursery in Ipswich Picture: ST ELIZABETH'S HOSPICEChildren wearing their Christmas jumpers at Puddleduck Nursery in Ipswich Picture: ST ELIZABETH'S HOSPICE

This week St Elizabeth's Hospice have been running their annual Woolly Pully campaign where they have encouraged businesses and individuals to pull on their Christmas jumpers for charity.

Sophie Bailey, Marketing and Communications Officer for St Elizabeth's Hospice said: " Our Woolly Pully Week is going really well with lots of local businesses, schools and groups taking part by wearing their Christmas jumpers.

Dogs at Orwell Insurance wearing their festive jumpers Picture: GEEWIZZDogs at Orwell Insurance wearing their festive jumpers Picture: GEEWIZZ

"Many have gone above and beyond, organising bake sales quizzes, raffles and more to raise extra funds for their local hospice."

Companies have also been donning their festive knitwear for GeeWizz based near Bury St Edmunds.

The Bridge School Picture: GEEWIZZThe Bridge School Picture: GEEWIZZ

GeeWizz support children and young adults in Suffolk and Norfolk who are suffering from life threatening conditions, disabilities and cancer. A spokeswoman for GeeWizz said: "We are so pleased with the incredible response we have had so far today and so grateful to all those involved.

"It is amazing to see individuals of all ages, and a few pets, wearing their Christmas attire to raise funds for the children we support locally as a charity."

Staff at Treatt in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GEEWIZZStaff at Treatt in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GEEWIZZ

Nationally Save the Children's campaign has proved popular, staff at Vets4Pets in Martlesham enjoyed getting into the Christmas spirit in aid of the charity that helps children across the world.

Vets4Pets in Martlesham have been raising money for Save the Children Picture: HOLLY STUBBINGSVets4Pets in Martlesham have been raising money for Save the Children Picture: HOLLY STUBBINGS

Can you spot yourself in our Christmas jumper gallery? Make sure you tag your colleagues on the Ipswich Star and East Anglian Daily Times Facebook pages.

Try Financial Picture: GEEWIZZTry Financial Picture: GEEWIZZ

The team at St Elizabeth's Hospice have had a lot of support for their Wooly Pully Week Picture: ST ELIZABETH'S HOSPICEThe team at St Elizabeth's Hospice have had a lot of support for their Wooly Pully Week Picture: ST ELIZABETH'S HOSPICE

Orwell vets getting into the spirit of Woolly Pully Week Picture: ST ELIZABETH'S HOSPICEOrwell vets getting into the spirit of Woolly Pully Week Picture: ST ELIZABETH'S HOSPICE

Mia 9, Martin Ross and Brooke 4 Picture: ANN-MARIE ROSSMia 9, Martin Ross and Brooke 4 Picture: ANN-MARIE ROSS

Ben and Reggie Winser wearing their Christmas jumpers in Bury St Edmunds Picture: MELISSA DAYBen and Reggie Winser wearing their Christmas jumpers in Bury St Edmunds Picture: MELISSA DAY

Jack Downing before heading to Stone Lodge Academy this morning Picture: AMANDA LAWRENSONJack Downing before heading to Stone Lodge Academy this morning Picture: AMANDA LAWRENSON

Prettys supporting GeeWizz Picture: ST ELIZABETH'S HOSPICEPrettys supporting GeeWizz Picture: ST ELIZABETH'S HOSPICE

The team at Orwell Insurance Picture: GEEWIZZThe team at Orwell Insurance Picture: GEEWIZZ

Greene and Greene in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GEEWIZZGreene and Greene in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GEEWIZZ

Muntons Malt near Stowmarket taking part in Woolly Pully week Picture: ST ELIZABETH'S HOSPICEMuntons Malt near Stowmarket taking part in Woolly Pully week Picture: ST ELIZABETH'S HOSPICE

Haughley Crawfords Primary School Picture: GEEWIZZHaughley Crawfords Primary School Picture: GEEWIZZ

The team at Coastline in their festive jumpers Picture: GEEWIZZThe team at Coastline in their festive jumpers Picture: GEEWIZZ

Crafted Media getting into the Christmas spirit for charity Picture: ST ELIZABETH'S HOSPICECrafted Media getting into the Christmas spirit for charity Picture: ST ELIZABETH'S HOSPICE

Staff at the Archant office in Ipswich have been doing their bit for charity Picture: ARCHANTStaff at the Archant office in Ipswich have been doing their bit for charity Picture: ARCHANT

Staff from Claas in their Christmas jumpers Picture: GEEWIZZStaff from Claas in their Christmas jumpers Picture: GEEWIZZ

Staff at the Archant office in Ipswich have been doing their bit for charity Picture: ARCHANTStaff at the Archant office in Ipswich have been doing their bit for charity Picture: ARCHANT

